Mikel Arteta rules out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang exit from Arsenal

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has insisted club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not leave north London in the summer transfer window, amid rumours Manchester City may make a late dash to sign the striker.

The 32-year-old's future has been cast into doubt over the summer, and after the Citizens failed in their bid to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane, there have been suggestions that they're ready to turn their attention to the Gunners skipper.

Aubameyang is set to stay with the Gunners | Visionhaus/Getty Images

But when asked whether he was concerned over the possibility of Man City making a late move for Aubameyang, Arteta insisted the Arsenal captain would be staying in north London.

"I don't know," Arteta responded. "Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our player and he will remain here."

The former Borussia Dortmund forward signed a new contract last year, keeping him at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2023. However, his performance levels have dipped over the past 12 months, while he has had run-ins with Arteta over his discipline.

He also missed the defeat to Brentford on the opening day of the season, having contracted coronavirus.

These fitness and form issues have led to many suggestions that Arsenal are willing to offload Aubameyang in the current transfer window should the right offer arrive. Barcelona are hoping to sign a new striker (if they can ship out Martin Braithwaite first) and are keeping tabs on Gunners duo Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

La Blaugrana's own financial issues make that move very unlikely, however, leaving the Gabonese forward with few options should he seek an escape route from north London. His immediate future looks to be at Arsenal and Arteta has confirmed the forward won't depart this summer.

Aubameyang managed only ten league goals last season as Arsenal completed one of the worst campaigns in the club's recent history.