Mikel Arteta Sends Matteo Guendouzi Warning After Midfielder Left Out of Arsenal Squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned Matteo Guendouzi he must alter his behaviour if he is to force his way back into the side.





Guendouzi grabbed Neal Maupay around the neck following Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Brighton and, although he faced no further action from the FA, he has not featured for the Gunners since.





The midfielder has been left out of the Arsenal squad for their subsequent victories over Southampton, Sheffield United and most recently Norwich on Wednesday evening.





Guendouzi clashed with Maupay and has been left out of the Arsenal squad ever since

When asked about Guendouzi's absence at full time, Arteta replied (via the Metro): "It's the same reasons as last week. Some things have to change and nothing has changed."





The Arsenal manager did drop a hint that the 21-year-old could force his way back into the side if he follows the example set by fellow midfielder Granit Xhaka.





The Swiss international's career at the Emirates appeared all but over after he angrily reacted to the taunts of Arsenal fans during their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.





Xhaka's response to fans left his Arsenal future in doubt, but he has since emerged as key for Arteta

Xhaka was poised to depart the club for Hertha Berlin in January, before new boss Mikel Arteta stepped in and persuaded him to stay.





The midfielder has gone on to grow into an influential part of Arteta's new look Arsenal, starting 10 of the last 12 Premier League games since the turn of the year, and netting the Gunners' second against Norwich.





"He's a player whose commitment goes beyond anything normal. He leaves every drop of blood on that football pitch every day and he does the same in training,” Arteta added.





Arteta suggested Guendouzi could follow in Xhaka's footsteps

“For me, he's a great example to any other team-mate, the way he looks after himself and lives his profession. I'm really happy that we could convince him to stay, give him another opportunity, learn from the mistake that he made and as well appreciate the player and the person that we have at the club, and support them.





“When someone has a difficult moment, we are right behind them. We can give them another chance.”



