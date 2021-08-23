Mikel Arteta set timeline to improve results or face Arsenal sack

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be given five more games to prove he deserves to keep his job, after which those in charge at the Emirates Stadium will make a decision on his future.

Arteta has always pleaded for more time, insisting he is rebuilding a side who have completely lost their way since Arsene Wenger left in 2018, but both results and performances continue to be well below standard.

2-0 defeats to both Brentford and Chelsea have seen Arsenal embark on one of their worst starts to a season in history, and with a trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City on the horizon, things don't look like getting any easier.

While there's an acceptance that the City game may be a right-off already, the Telegraph note that Arteta must prove himself over the four matches that follow if he is to avoid the threat of losing his job.

After the City match, Arsenal will face Norwich City, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton, and club officials are expecting 'significant improvement' from Arteta's side across that period.

Those in charge at Arsenal do accept that Arteta has been struggling with an illness and injury crisis this season - the boss claimed to be without nine senior players to start the season - and the Daily Mail back up the point that those struggles have not been forgotten about.

However, with those absentees starting to filter back to the squad, Arsenal's hierarchy are demanding swift improvement and are not afraid to take action if neither results nor performances improve.

At the top of their wish list to replace Arteta would be former Inter boss Antonio Conte, who rejected an approach from Tottenham earlier this summer, but they would be facing an uphill battle to convince the Italian to sign up.

Arsenal could turn to Antonio Conte | Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Conte snubbed Tottenham over a concern that he would not be backed enough to turn the team into title winners, so Arsenal would have to make some extreme promises to tempt the former Chelsea boss to make the move.

Arsenal are keen to stick with Arteta, whom they believe has overseen positive change behind the scenes, but the team's failures on the pitch cannot and will not be ignored if they continue.