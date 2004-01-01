Mikel Arteta stunned James McArthur not sent off for Bukayo Saka kick

Mikel Arteta claimed the decision not to send off Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur after a forceful kick on Bukayo Saka 'didn't make any sense'.

The Gunners' winger could not continue after he was felled by McArthur just before half-time, but referee Mike Dean opted to only show the Palace star a yellow card.

VAR did not intervene to overturn the decision, allowing Palace to remain with a full complement of players. That allowed the Eagles to stage a second half comeback after falling behind early to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal, and they were only denied a maximum three points in stoppage time by a dramatic Alexandre Lacazette equaliser.

Speaking to the press after the game, Arteta admitted he was baffled by Dean's decision to award McArthur just a yellow card, but was unable to provide a full update on Saka's condition.

"Yeah, Bukayo could not continue. We had to take him off at half time. I saw the action and I can’t believe how the player continued on the pitch," Arteta said.

Asked about how serious the injury is, he added: "I don’t know, we will see how it evolves. Obviously he couldn’t continue and he’s a boy that’s pretty tough and wants to keep playing, but he could not carry on and we have a quick turnaround for the next game, so we will see how he evolves.

"I don’t get it. With what we were explained at the start of the season and what happened tonight, it doesn’t make any sense," Arteta continued when asked why VAR didn't further analyse the incident.

"If we want to detect things that we think are really relevant in the game - that can change a full match - then they have to be looked at. In that situation, not only is it effecting them, but we have to take the player off because of that action as well. So it’s affecting you in two different ways. It’s not right."

Responding to whether or not he wants to see VAR implemented differently, Arteta concluded: "Well you make a straight decision, when it’s so clear and so obvious - you know straight away and they have to play with 10 men."

In terms of the game itself, Arsenal had taken an early lead through Aubameyang's goal from an acute angle before being pegged back after half-time. Christian Benteke levelled the scores for Palace before summer signing Odsonne Edouard put Patrick Vieira's side ahead with just over 15 minutes to go.

Lacazette's late goal ensured Arsenal took home a share of the spoils, but Arteta's primary concern will likely shift to the length of time Saka may be sidelined for - the young England star having hobbled away in obvious pain and discomfort.