Mikel Arteta Sympathises With 'Hurt' Mesut Ozil

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he understands Mesut Ozil's frustration at not featuring for Arsenal since the Premier League's resumption, stating that the player has "unique qualities" but insisted that he wants his players at "their best".





The 31-year-old struggled for game-time under Unai Emery at the start of the season, but has featured more regularly under his successor, Arteta. Despite this, Ozil hasn't featured in Arsenal's previous four games, failing to make the squad for their defeat against Manchester City and being an unused substitute in their games against Brighton and Southampton - even though Premier League clubs are now allowed to make five changes.





Mesut Ozil didn't come off the bench in Arsenal's victory against Southampton

He is also expected to miss out on Arsenal's match against Norwich, due to the back injury that kept him out of the Gunners' victory over Sheffield United in FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.





According to the Independent, Arteta stated: "I believe he's not very happy because he's not playing. But as well he picked up an injury the other day and we have to wait and see how he evolves.





"I'm expecting a player that's not playing to feel hurt and disappointed. I want all my players at their best and have the ability to help the squad as much as possible ... that's the only intention I have.





"I think Mesut has unique qualities, he's a special player for the position he plays. How specific he is in the quality he has and what he can bring to the team."





Mesut Ozil has appeared in 18 of Arsenal's 31 Premier League games this season

The Gunners are reportedly keen on moving Ozil on this summer though, with the club looking to get has hefty wage - £350,000 a-week - off the bill. The German international has experienced something of a decline in recent seasons and has just one goal and two assists so far in 2019/20.



