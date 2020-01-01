Mikel Arteta Tells David Luiz What He Needs to Excel in New Leadership Role

​Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says centre-back David Luiz should use 'his personality and his experience' in a new leadership role at the club.





The 32-year-old joined from London rivals Chelsea during the summer transfer window and has enjoyed a return to form since Arteta's appointment.





Luiz has won more trophies than any other player at Arsenal , and Arteta is encouraging the former Brazil international to use that experience to help him become one of the key leaders in north London during the second half of the season.

" That’s what I wanted to demand of him," Arteta said, quoted by Standard Sport . "He is a player that has won more trophies than anybody else in that dressing room. We have to use that in a very powerful way.





" I wanted him to step up, I wanted him to put all his qualities - his personality and his experience - towards the team and he made a big step forward. I am very, very pleased with him."





Luiz's return to form over the last month has helped to ease the strain on Arsenal's defence, although the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Jérôme Boateng are still being linked with a January move to Emirates Stadium.





The Brazilian's form hasn't been a fortunate stroke of luck either, as Arteta explained in detail how he's been working on the training pitch to reduce the number of individual errors that Arsenal were committing under Unai Emery.





" Different types of drills, drills where they are facing the ball when the ball is far from them, situations where they have to defend transitions when they are overloaded, when they are in equal numbers,” he added.

" When the ball is with the full-backs, what I expect from them. Where I want the line in relation to the ball, not just the opponent, a few things that for us are important.





" For me the most helpful thing for that is communication. If you are constantly communicating with your team-mates around you it makes you stay focused on what is happening all the time.





"If you don’t talk to each other there are always moments or gaps when your focus can go and the back four can’t have those moments."

