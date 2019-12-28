Mikel Arteta 'Tells Friends' He Wants to Sign Leicester Star James Maddison

​ Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to have marked Leicester's James Maddison as his prime transfer target for the summer.





Over the past 18 months, the 23-year-old has been linked to various Premier League sides due to his incredible influence at the Foxes - helping get their 2019/20 campaign off to a superb start.

According to Football Insider, Arteta has told friends he wants to bring the talented player to the Emirates and is 'plotting a big push' later this year.

However, the 37-year-old and Arsenal may have to compete with Manchester United and Manchester City, who are also extremely keen to sign the ​Leicester star.

Despite the recent speculation surrounding Maddison’s departure, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted there is no chance of the youngster leaving the club this month, with the side currently competing for Champions League football.

The Foxes are urgently trying to keep hold of their exciting prospect and are supposedly in talks with Maddison over a new contract, though a deal is yet to be reached.

Instead, fellow Premier League sides will be hopeful of signing the young star during the next window, with various clubs expected to make big offers.

With ​Manchester United currently in desperate need of a creative midfielder, the Red Devils have been ​linked with an £80m move for his services - with Maddison also slated as their top summer target.

But while the paper talk may point towards a potential move for Maddison, let's be real for a second. United and Arsenal may in theory be able to offer him higher wages, but Leicester are currently third in the Premier League and looking good for Champions League football next season.

Which begs the question: why make a change? ​Arsenal and ​United have both looked sketchy in their bids for top four finishes, while the Foxes have earned admirers far and wide so far this season, even if their recent run of form includes three losses in their last five league games.

The Englishman has played a massive part in Leicester’s success this campaign, scoring nine goals and providing three assists from 25 appearances in all competitions.