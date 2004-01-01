 
Mikel Arteta warns Arne Slot about the challenge he faces at Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has welcomed new Liverpool boss Arne Slot to the Premier League, but hinted at the challenge that lays ahead of the Dutchman filling the "unprecedented" shoes of Anfield predecessor Jurgen Klopp.
Source : 90min

