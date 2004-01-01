MLS Side D.C. United Join Fenerbahçe in Race to Sign Mesut Özil

MLS side D.C. United are the latest club to be linked with a move for Arsenal outcast Mesut Özil, as they look to snatch him from under the noses of Turkish giants Fenerbahçe.

The 32-year-old was left off the list of registered players for Mikel Arteta's Premier League and Europa League squads this season, and it appears his spell at the Emirates Stadium is coming to an end.

Ozil's Arsenal career is over, after coach Arteta left him out of the Premier League squad | Alex Morton/Getty Images

The Gunners are desperate to remove his hefty salary from the wage bill, and Fenerbahçe have registered some serious interest in landing him in January.

But they will have to fight off other potential suitors. According to Turkish outlet DHA, D.C. United are now in pole position to sign Özil in the upcoming transfer window, and the former Germany international is not against the prospect of a move across the Atlantic.

Özil is the face of several businesses, such as the e-sports team M10 Esports and his own M10 Streetwear collection, which he believes would be managed better and more efficiently if he moves to the United States.

He has also been presented with the opportunity of opening his own soccer school by D.C. United, and this prospect is making him lean towards a move to MLS. Özil was previously linked with a move to the Black-and-Red last year, but opted to remain at Arsenal.

There is a real battle underway for his signature. Fenerbahçe have led the charge for some time, with reports claiming the club were '90%' confident of securing a deal for the Arsenal midfielder.

Özil is also entertaining offers from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Italy, although he has been keen on the idea of playing in Turkey since the opportunity arrived - he is a third-generation Turkish-German and Turkish is his first language.