Mohamed Elneny signs new one-year Arsenal contract

Mohamed Elneny has signed a fresh Arsenal contract running until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Egyptian midfielder's previous deal was set to expire at the end of June, but after it looked like he would end his Emirates Stadium career to little fanfare, he worked his way into manager Mikel Arteta's plans in recent months and has been rewarded with a new contract.

Elneny was spotted literally putting pen to paper after Arsenal's 5-1 win over Everton on Sunday, and the Gunners confirmed the agreement on Wednesday morning.

"I love this club and I feel like part of this family," Elneny told Arsenal's club channels. "I want to continue at this amazing club and amazing family and I’m very happy and very excited for the future."

He continued: “I feel like when you play in one of the biggest teams in the world and you have an amazing family and the fans are really amazing as well - they make me feel special.

“You feel like you are special for this club and this club is special for you. Of course, I want to stay here until I finish my career actually.”

Arteta insisted Elneny's influence at the club is as evident off the pitch as on it, adding: "Mo is a really important part of the team. He brings endless energy, enthusiasm and commitment to the team and is loved by everyone. He's an important player for us on and off the pitch, a real role model to our younger players and I'm delighted he's staying."

Elneny returned the favour to Arteta, admitting the boss' influence was a key factor in helping him fight his way back into contention.

“I needed to hear what he's thinking about me and I always say to him, 'Mikel, I really appreciate what you've done for me'," he said.

“Because with Mikel I play more than I was before. I said to him, 'Mikel, if you say to me that you want me to stay or you want me to leave, I'm going to do whatever you want.'

“Then the way he spoke about me is something that really makes me emotional.

“It was really good for me to hear it from Mikel, about the way I play and the way I'm happy with him and being positive. It's incredible for me to feel this way from Mikel, from the club and from Edu. I'm really happy.”