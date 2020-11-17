Mohamed Salah & Mohamed Elneny Still Positive for Coronavirus After New Tests

The Egypt Football Association (EFA) have confirmed that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah remains positive for coronavirus after a new round of testing.

The same is true of Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who also previously tested positive and is not yet clear of the virus.

It means that Salah and Elneny are both now serious doubts for their clubs’ respective Premier League fixtures when domestic football resumes at the weekend.

Liverpool host leader Leicester on Sunday evening, with Arsenal travelling to Leeds the same afternoon.

Salah, who is said to be asymptomatic, initially tested positive last week, though the EFA's original statement revealing the news caused confusion after it was quickly deleted.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old forward put out a message on social media thanking well-wishers for their support in an apparent reference to his diagnosis, while the EFA has since confirmed a second positive test.

I’d like to thank everyone for the supportive messages and well wishes. I’m confident I’ll be back on the field soon ? — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 17, 2020

Despite not displaying any symptoms, Salah is likely to miss the Reds' next two games due to self-isolation rules.

Liverpool host table-toppers Leicester in the Premier League on 22 November before taking on Atalanta in the Champions League three days later.

His absence adds to the worryingly long list of absentees at Anfield with Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson and Rhys Williams all doubts for the weekend. In additon, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all definitely out of contention.

Elneny is currently self-isolating in Egypt | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Elneny - who is also showing no symptoms - faces a similar period of self-isolation in his homeland, putting his participation for Arsenal's games against Leeds and Molde in jeopardy.

The defensive midfielder has made 10 appearances for the Gunners so far this season and has impressed after spending 2019/20 out on loan at Super Lig side Besiktas.

