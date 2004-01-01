 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Mykhailo Mudryk and Oleksandr Zinchenko powerless as Ukraine trounced at Euro 2024

Ukraine fall to a heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of Romania to kick off their Euro 2024 campaign.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards