Netherlands 2-1 Argentina: The Day Dennis Bergkamp's Beauty Stopped Time Itself

4 July 1998.

England had been beaten one of the best World Cup knockout matches of all time. Yugoslavia had been left deflated by Edgar Davids’ stoppage-time winner. Now, the two victors – Argentina and the Netherlands – met in a heavyweight battle in the beaming sunshine of Marseille. France 98 had reached the quarter-final stage, and the World Cup was getting to its business end.

A 12th-minute cross towards Dennis Bergkamp was pelted at him chest height, but the soon-to-become Arsenal legend improvised to stunning effect.

On any other day, his delightfully cushioned header into the path Patrick Kluivert to open the scoring would have been the highlight of the game for the player in question. Little did he know it (or maybe he did), Bergkamp was to one-up himself by going on to conjure up a moment of pure and untamed World Cup genius.

The knocked header fell into the path of Kluivert, who nipped in to prod the ball past goalkeeper Carlos Roa. 1-0 to the men in orange.

Only five minutes had passed since the goal, before the South Americans hauled themselves back level. And it was another lovely effort. This time though, the defence was completely and utterly suspect. More than suspect, dreadful.

It was an admittedly perfect angled pass that slipped Claudio López in by Juan Sebastián Verón. But as the long pass skidded its way across the grass, López’s simple run inexplicably lost him his marker, and off the striker went, on a one-on-one handed to him on a silver platter by lazy, confused, ​Phil Jones-style defending.

Edwin van der Sar closed the forward down, while Gabriel Batistuta placed himself next to López in case he needed help. It could have been a sweaty – as they didn’t call it then. He didn’t need Batistuta. He dummied and then slotted home coolly.

And then in the second half, with a minute remaining, Bergkamp scored one of the great World Cup goals – an expression of technique, knowhow and craft.

One of my favourites is Netherlands v Argentina 1998 - had absolutely everything. Great goals, Ortega's mullet, two red cards and of course DENNIS BERGKAMP DENNIS BERGKAMP DENNIS BERGKAMP. pic.twitter.com/wG7jwqJXGQ — Ralph Blackburn (@RalphBlackburn) March 31, 2020

Frank de Boer’s long pass was going to bounce away from Bergkamp and trundle off the pitch aimlessly for a goal kick. But it didn’t look aimless when the ball stuck to his boot. The physics weren’t controlling Bergkamp; Bergkamp was controlling the physics.

He chopped the ball cutely back across his body, sending Roberto Ayala away from the action. Then he volleyed high into the roof of the net with the outside of his foot.

The Netherlands had reached the World Cup semi-finals. And with that audaciously taken goal right at the death, Argentina hadn’t.

