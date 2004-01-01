Newcastle begin talks with Arsenal to re-sign Joe Willock on loan

Newcastle United are in talks with Arsenal to bring Joe Willock back in on loan for the 2021/22 season.

Willock was a revelation after joining the Magpies temporarily in January, scoring on his debut - a 3-2 win over Southampton in February - before going on to net in seven successive appearances to end his loan spell.

Willock was excellent on loan at Newcastle | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Newcastle are desperate to see him return to the club and according to the Times, talks have already begun between the two clubs. Willock has been heavily involved in Arsenal’s pre-season preparations so far, being named in the squad for the Gunners’ first friendly against Hibernian.

He is eager to break into the first team at the Emirates Stadium but Mikel Arteta is yet to make a decision on the 21-year-old’s future. He rarely selected Willock during the first half of the 2020/21 campaign and is set to bring another competitor for his position in Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

A good solution could be having him return to the north east on loan, something Steve Bruce would definitely be interested in. Newcastle are not expected to have much money to play with in the summer transfer window as the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to take hold.

The Magpies are more reliant on gate receipts than many other Premier League clubs and the imminent return of spectators will come as a significant boost.

Newcastle have yet to make additions to their squad but they have tied down several squad members to new contracts. Jacob Murphy incredibly agreed a six-year deal recently, while striker Dwight Gayle has penned terms until 2024.

Aside from these two pieces of news, the rumour mill has been quiet in Newcastle so far, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.