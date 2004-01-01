Newcastle Confident of Securing 3 Signings in Next Few Weeks

Exclusive - Newcastle are confident of securing deals for Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Rob Holding in the coming weeks.

The Magpies have had a relatively quiet transfer window, bringing in Jeff Hendrick and Mark Gillespie on free transfers. However, Steve Bruce is now set to step up his recruitment drive with the new season fast approaching.

A source has told 90min that Newcastle currently have a trio players in their sights and are assured that a deal can be agreed for each of them.

The club has long held an interest in poaching the prolific Wilson from relegated Bournemouth, although they have always faced stiff competition, with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and West Ham all eager to sign the England international. However, Newcastle believe they have the edge.

The Magpies are willing to offer up former Cherries favourite Matt Ritchie in the deal. This is likely to be an enticing proposition for new Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall as the winger has twice won promotion to the Premier League. However, as Ritchie signed a lucrative new contract back in March, Newcastle would be forced to subsidise some of Scotland international's wages.

The Magpies are also targeting a move for Ryan Fraser. The 26-year-old is a free agent after refusing to sign a contract extension with Bournemouth. Leeds, West Brom, Fulham and Palace have all held discussions with Fraser, but with no offers forthcoming Newcastle believe they are now at the front of the queue to secure his signature.

The club are also keen to sign Arsenal defender Rob Holding on loan until the end of the season. Holding has endured a torrid time with injuries and wants to prove to Gareth Southgate he is good enough for the England squad by impressing over a full Premier League campaign.

Leeds are also in the running but Newcastle are confident that they are leading the race for the 24-year-old.