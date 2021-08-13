Newcastle confirm Joe Willock signing on six-year deal

Newcastle have confirmed the signing of Joe Willock from Arsenal, with the midfielder signing a six-year deal with the club.

Willock impressed while on loan with the Magpies last season, scoring eight Premier League goals - seven of which were in consecutive games - as Steve Bruce's side finished the campaign in 12th.

90min reported earlier in August that a deal had been agreed between Newcastle and Arsenal for Willock, having been told he could leave permanently by the Gunners. A transfer worth up to £25m including add-ons was agreed and the 21-year-old has now officially put pen to paper on the deal.

"I'm buzzing to be here," Willock told Newcastle's website. "I loved my time here last season and I'm really happy to be back and to be a Newcastle United player.

"Leaving Arsenal is obviously a big step, and I'd like to thank everyone involved with the club for all their support over the years, but this is the right move to the right club at the right time for me.

"I only got one chance to play in front of a smaller number of Newcastle fans as a home player last season, so I can't wait to step out in front of a packed St. James' Park and experience that atmosphere.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce added: "I'm absolutely delighted to secure our number one target.

"We have had to be patient and persistent, but it has been worth the wait to bring Joe back.

"I want to thank Lee Charnley in particular for the work he has put in to make the deal happen. The club have gone above and beyond to make it possible.

"Joe is a wonderful young player with all the attributes you want in a midfielder, and he certainly proved that during his time with us last season.

"This is a move I know our supporters really wanted us to make, and I know they will join me in giving Joe a very warm welcome back to St. James' Park."

For more from Jude Summerfield, follow him on Twitter!