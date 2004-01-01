Newcastle vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Arsenal will look to keep the initiative in the race for a top-four finish as they travel to Newcastle on Monday night.

The Gunners endured a very disappointing night last time out, falling to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of north London rivals Tottenham and blowing the Champions League qualification race wide open.

Four straight wins prior to that result, however, have ensured they're still in pole position for a first top-four finish since 2016 - they will move a point above their rivals with a win here.

Monday night doesn't bring a simple task. Eddie Howe may have seen his side lose two in succession (against Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, to be fair) but the Magpies are still one of the Premier League's most in-form sides and are still fighting for a top-half finish.

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal on TV

When is kick off? Monday 16 May, 20:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? St. James' Park, Newcastle

What TV channel is it on? Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League (UK), USA Network (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Who's the referee? Darren England

Who's the VAR? Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team news

Both Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier returned from injury to make cameos in the hosts' defeat against Manchester City last time out, with both likely pushing for starts here.

Jonjo Shelvey, Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and former Arsenal duo Joe Willock and Isaac Hayden, however, remain absent through injury, although Ryan Fraser is nearing a return after resuming training in the week.

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta has a few concerns to contend with regarding defensive options.

Ben White should be fit enough to start after his manager was reluctant to risk him in the north London derby last time out, which could turn out to be a wise decision given Rob Holding's suspension and the doubts surrounding Gabriel's availability after the centre-back picked up a knock in that loss.

The Brazilian could join Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney in the treatment room, alongside Gabriel Martinelli who may have to sit out after also being withdrawn with a knock at Spurs.

Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction

While the Gunners will be weakened at the back (well, after Thursday night, you could say the absence of Holding and Gabriel is more of a blessing in disguise), this match of course holds much more significance in their season than that of Newcastle.

The Magpies will be keen to end on a high note and take momentum into what promises to be a thrilling 2022/23 season, but the Gunners simply must win.

Arsenal should go back to London with a vital three points here.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal