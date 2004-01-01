Newcastle & West Ham Lead Way on Real Madrid Misfit Luka Jovic With Arsenal Also Keen

Exclusive - Newcastle and West Ham lead the way among a number of Premier League clubs to have asked Real Madrid about the availability of Luka Jovic.





The 22-year-old striker has been restricted to cameos since signing for Real in the summer, playing 90 minutes just once all season.





Real Zaragoza v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey: Round of 16

A source has told 90min that Jovic will be allowed to leave this summer, and buoyed by the money from their prospective new owners - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund - Newcastle is a potential destination.





Jovic’s compatriot and good friend Aleksandar Mitrovic spent three years at Newcastle, and despite falling out of favour under Rafa Benitez, he is believed to have sung the praises of Tyneside to Jovic (just as long as Benitez is not in charge).





However, Newcastle do have competition for the Serbian striker, with a number of Premier League rivals also contacting Madrid.





CA Osasuna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Arsenal – who took Dani Ceballos from Madrid on-loan last season – would like a similar deal, whilst Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United are all keeping tabs on his situation.





Another option that could very well appeal to Jovic is West Ham – who would like the chance to pair him with Sebastian Haller.





The pair were strike-partners at Eintracht Frankfurt between 2017 and 2019, where they both made their names before earning big money moves.





UEFA Europa League"Eintracht Frankfurt v Olympique de Marseille"

Jovic hit 27 goals in all competitions for Frankfurt last season, before moving to Real for over £50m.





However, things have not quite worked out, with Jovic scoring just twice in 15 La Liga appearances this season.





Madrid have made him available for loan, and West Ham are keen to do business as they believe Jovic and Haller could be a fantastic together once again.





The one problem for West Ham is that they are not keen to commit to a loan with a view to buy, but if they want the 22-year-old that may be the only way they can get him.



