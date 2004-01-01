North London derby: Bukayo Saka fit to start, Cristian Romero ruled out

From Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Bukayo Saka has been named in Arsenal's starting lineup to face Spurs despite manager Mikel Arteta claiming he was a doubt to feature, while Tottenham are without Cristian Romero.

Arteta recently revealed that Saka had been playing through the pain of some knocks and could have missed the derby.

But they have both been named in Arteta's starting lineup, and have been handed an extra boost after it was confirmed that Spurs' star defender Romero is not fit to play.

The Argentine has been a revelation at the back for Antonio Conte's men in recent months and his absence will be a heavy blow to their chances. Davinson Sanchez replaces him in the starting XI.

Arsenal will secure their place in next season's Champions League with a win, while Spurs would move within one point of their rivals with a victory in the first north London derby in front of a full capacity crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel; Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka; Odegaard, Nketiah, Martinelli