Teams
Premier League
Manchester City FC
Liverpool FC
Brighton and Hove Albion FC
Arsenal FC
Newcastle United FC
Brentford FC
Aston Villa FC
AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest FC
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Chelsea FC
Fulham FC
West Ham United FC
Manchester United FC
Leicester City FC
Crystal Palace FC
Ipswich Town FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Southampton FC
Everton FC
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Norway manager reveals 'plan' for Martin Odegaard to make injury return quicker than expected
Tweet
Norway manager Stale Solbakken is still hopeful that he may be able to select Martin Odegaard for the October international break, despite the Arsenal captain nursing ankle ligament damage.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Alors GG, je viens a Paris!
26 Sep 19:30 - WES, 322 views 5 replies
Looks as though things are starting to collapse in the fight against City
26 Sep 16:40 - PSRB, 276 views 1 replies
Forget Ethan Nwaneri. Myles Lewis-Skelly is the anointed one.
26 Sep 15:40 - Rich, 155 views 0 replies
BreakfastWIMB. As the glw is in India, I'm having.....
26 Sep 12:30 - Ganpati's Goonerz--AFC's Aboriginal Fertility Cult, 237 views 6 replies
Blimey, Lopeteguis going to be off by Xmas at this rate
26 Sep 00:09 - 7sisters, 273 views 3 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards