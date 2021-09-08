Norwich City predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League

Norwich City are aiming to avoid an unwanted record as they visit Arsenal on Saturday afternoon in the midst of a worrisome Premier League losing streak.

More often than not, sharing a statistic with Manchester United is considered a positive. However, if Norwich fail to collect any points against Arsenal this weekend they will join the Red Devils from 1930 on 14 consecutive top flight defeats, the second-longest such sequence in the competition's history.

Here's the starting XI Daniel Farke may call upon in a bid to avoid that dreary distinction.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Tim Krul (GK) - Norwich's undisputed number one holds an individual record as uninspiring as his club's collective fortunes against their upcoming hosts, conceding in each of his last eight matches against Arsenal.



Max Aarons (RB) - The England under-21 international has missed just one of the club's last 81 league matches - far too many for any Norwich fan's liking.



Grant Hanley (CB) - Injury blighted the club captain's last spell in the top flight but he returns from the international break fully fit and after two clean sheets on the spin.



Ben Gibson (CB) - One of the numerous arrivals in a particularly active off-season for Norwich hasn't immediately shown his worth in the first defence to concede double digits this season.



Brandon Williams (LB) - While Dimitris Giannoulis continues to recover from a dizzying 45 minutes against Manchester City, the loanee from the red half of Manchester could well take his place again.

2. Midfielders

Lukas Rupp (CM) - One of the survivors from the club's last stint in the top flight, the German 30-year-old is already a quarter of the way to matching his starts from that bit-part campaign.



Billy Gilmour (CM) - Lumbered with the unenviable task of replacing the impressive industry and dexterity Oliver Skipp displayed on loan last season, the fellow Premier League temporary arrival will surely be granted a transition period.



Pierre Lees-Melou (CM) - Thrust into the starting XI following his summer arrival from Nice, the rangy French midfielder leads the team, at this embryonic stage admittedly, in chances created, passes into the penalty area and the final third.

3. Forwards

Todd Cantwell (RW) - One of the prized assets Norwich were able to keep hold of this summer, Cantwell followed up his breakthrough Premier League campaign with half-a-dozen Championship goals and as many assists to firmly establish himself as one of the attacking pillars of the team.



Teemu Pukki (ST) - Since Pukki's arrival in Norfolk four seasons ago, the Finland international has plundered a third of Norwich's league goals, including their only strike this season.



Milot Rashica (LW) - As the most expensive acquisition in a refreshingly busy transfer window, the former Werder Bremen forward is a key asset that will, in theory, ensure Farke hasn't been 'sent to war without a gun' as sporting director Stuart Webber likened the club's last assault of the Premier League to.