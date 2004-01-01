 
Nottingham Forest 'close to agreeing' Eddie Nketiah fee

Arsenal are "close" to agreeing a deal with Nottingham Forest over Eddie Nketiah, with one bid for the striker rejected by the Gunners so far.
Source : 90min

