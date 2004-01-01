Nuno Tavares set to join Marseille on loan

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares will join French side Marseille on a season-long loan, 90min understands.

The Portugal youth international only signed for the Gunners last summer from Benfica as an understudy for Kieran Tierney. However, the Scot's injury woes meant that Tavares featured 28 times in his debut season in north London.

But with Oleksandr Zinchenko joining from Manchester City, Tavares may struggle to play as much as he did last year.

Serie A outfit Atalanta were close to agreeing terms over a loan and Brighton were touted with an interest, but 90min understands Marseille are set to land Tavares on a standard one-year loan instead.

OM have plenty of recent history loaning players from Arsenal, with William Saliba spending the 2021/22 campaign at the Stade Velodrome, breaking into the France senior side due to his performances back in Ligue 1.

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth. On the latest show they discuss Cristiano Ronaldo holding talks with Man Utd over his future, Barcelona attempting to sign Jules Kounde ahead of Chelsea, Man City rewarding Phil Foden with a new contract and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Marseille also took Matteo Guendouzi on an initial loan last summer before triggering a purchase clause. He too has since broken into the France setup.

Tavares will also have a chance to play Champions League football this season after Marseille finished second in Ligue 1 on the final day of the previous campaign.