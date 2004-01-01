Odsonne Edouard would be the perfect replacement for Alexandre Lacazette

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal said to be one of the clubs who admire the 23-year-old.

Since signing for the reigning Scottish champions, Edouard has proven himself to be a bargain at just £9.27m. The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has spearheaded the Hoops' attack brilliantly and has continued to deliver despite the club's disappointing campaign so far.

The striker has netted 15 times in 23 league appearances as well as contributing four assists. Edouard is far from a 'flash in the pan' having delivered consistently throughout his time north of the border, 80 goals and 35 assists in 159 appearances since arriving at Parkhead proves that.

The Glasgow-based giants find themselves 18 points behind their fierce rivals in the league, and earlier this week Neil Lennon resigned from his position as manager. If the club, as was rumoured, struggled to keep hold of Edouard last summer, you can't help but feel that after such a sub-standard season it'll prove almost impossible to persuade him to stay another year.

Add to that the fact that Edouard's current deal is due to expire at the end of next season, the Scottish giants would most likely, reluctantly, sell their star man if a fair offer is tabled.

Despite the difficult financial situation Arsenal and many other clubs find themselves in as a result of the pandemic, a deal for Edouard feels achievable and he's a player whom, for many reasons, would be a good addition to Mikel Arteta's squad.

Alexandre Lacazette's Arsenal contract has one full season remaining on it and the club could look to cash in on the 29-year-old | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

As well as being a prolific goalscorer, the Frenchman's physical presence makes him a great focal point around which to base your attack. With uncertainty regarding the future of Alexandre Lacazette, his compatriot (who happens to be approximately six years younger) feels like a good option to replace him.

At times this season the Gunners have struggled to break opponents down and have resorted to putting crosses into the penalty area frequently. However, this tactic hasn't always proven fruitful given the lack of a target man in the centre. In Edouard, if Arsenal were to sign him, they'd be getting somebody who carries a superior aerial threat but also enjoys running in behind defences.

Edouard is certainly more of an all-round striker than Lacazette and although the standard of the Scottish Premiership is lower than that of the English Premier League, he appears to have all the attributes of a top striker in the making.

Edouard could be sold this summer with his contract set to expire in May 2022 | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

It's not clear exactly how much it would take to prise the forward away from Celtic, however, given the current climate, if they are to set the bar too high, they could end up losing one of their most valuable assets the following summer for free.

The Gunners are unlikely to be the only ones interested in Edouard this summer but given the situations of both clubs and the player, if Arsenal were to pass up the opportunity to sign Edouard - they could end up regretting it.