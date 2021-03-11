Olympiacos 1-3 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners rally to earn late win

Two late goals rescued Arsenal after a horrendous defensive mix-up almost cost them against Olympiacos, with Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny's strikes securing a 3-1 win in their Europa League last 16 first leg tie on Thursday night.

Arsenal dominated the early proceedings but struggled to find a telling piece of quality in the final third, before Martin Odegaard took matters into his own hands and thumped a thunderous 25-yard effort past Jose Sa in the Olympiacos goal.

Arsenal looked to be in complete control of the game, before they yet again pressed the self-destruct button. Just minutes after coming on, Dani Ceballos was dispossessed 20 yards from goal, with Youssef El-Arabi curling the ball past Bernd Leno.

Just as it looked like another defensive error was going to cost Mikel Arteta's side a win, Gabriel produced a brilliant header late on before Elneny's superb long-range strike secured a 3-1 win for the Gunners.

Now let's get to those Arsenal player ratings.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Hector Bellerin skips away from his man | BSR Agency/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 5/10 - Needlessly played the ball into Ceballos with the Spaniard under pressure, a decision which led to Olympiacos' equaliser.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - 6/10 - Looked threatening going forward and did what he needed to defensively when the home side looked to apply the pressure.



David Luiz (CB) - 5/10 - Ensured he fulfilled his quota for ridiculous mistakes by needlessly giving away the ball in his own penalty area before Giorgos Masouras shot wide.



Gabriel (CB) - 6/10 - Repelled anything Olympiacos threw into the box late on and looked more composed than David Luiz in possession - possibly the worst compliment a footballer could ever be paid. Fantastic header late on to hand his side the lead.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 7/10 - As adventurous and combative as we've come to expect. A constant thorn in the Olympiacos side as he stretched play and provided overlapping runs beyond Willian.

2. Midfielders

Martin Odegaard’s sensational first-half strike handed Arsenal the lead against Olympiacos | Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Thomas Partey (CM) - 6/10 - Sat deep in the Arsenal midfield and looked to recycle anything that came his way in a bid to maintain his side's pressure. A solid hour of football before being substituted in the second half.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 6/10 - Retained his place in the starting XI after his calamitous error against Burnley at the weekend. Sensibly kept his head down for the full 90 minutes and didn't earn an assist for an opposition goal which is always a bonus.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - 6/10 - Opened the scoring with a brilliant long-range effort. His impact on the game began to wane in the second half after a very promising first 45 minutes.

3. Forwards

Bukayo Saka looks to wriggle away from his man | Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka (RW) - 7/10 - A constant livewire in and around the Olympiacos box when he had the ball at his feet. Didn't neglect his defensive duties and produced a brilliant tackle tracking back to ensure his side went into half-time a goal to the good.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - 6/10 - Very unfortunate not to get his name on the scoresheet early on with a combination of brilliant goalkeeping and bad luck denying him.



Willian (LW) - 7/10 - Rewarded with just his second Europa League start of the season following some solid Premier League displays. Drifted off the front three at times and linked up play with the midfield nicely.

4. Substitutes

Dani Ceballos (CM) - 4/10 - Caught messing about on the ball just minutes after coming on as Arsenal surrendered their lead.



Mohamed Elneny (CM) - 7/10 - Lovely strike to put his side in a strong position going into the second leg.



Emile Smith Rowe (CM) - N/A



Nicolas Pepe (RW) - N/A



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - N/A