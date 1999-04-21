On This Day in Football History - April 21: Suárez Gets Peckish, Man Utd Stun Juventus & More

April 21 has been a busy day in the past, with some of football's most iconic moments coming on that date in history.

There's nothing to keep us entertained these days, but the memory bank certainly does not disappoint. We've got goals, iconic comebacks and even an appearance from Luis Suárez's gnashers.

Here's some of the best action from this day in history.

1930 - Leicester 6-6 Arsenal

The 6-6 draw between Leicester and Arsenal in 1929/30 is the highest scoring draw in the English top-flight ever. #trivia — Nicolas (@Nicopoleides) November 14, 2013

Yes, you read that right. In 1930, ​Leicester City and ​Arsenal played out a 6-6 draw. SIX-SIX.​ The second half was particularly mad as Arsenal were actually 3-1 down at the break.

It's the highest-scoring draw in the history of top-flight football in English, and the score has only been matched once at any level of professional English football - a Second Division clash between Charlton Athletic and Middlesbrough in 1960.

1986 - Alvin Martin Makes Hat-Trick History

Peter Beardsley played in goal for Newcastle on this day in 1986 and West Ham won 8-1.



Injuries meant Newcastle used Martin Thomas, Chris Hedworth and then Beardsley in goal, Alvin Martin scoring past all three of them. pic.twitter.com/UnkzMeh8IU — Kit Crimes ⚽️ (@KitCrimes) April 21, 2020

​West Ham United beat ​Newcastle United 8-1 on this day in 1986, with defender Alvin Martin (father of current Hammers keeper David Martin) bagging a hat-trick. The strangest thing about it all was that each of Martin's goals came against a different goalkeeper.

Toon goalkeeper Martin Thomas was forced off injured, and with no substitute goalkeeper on the bench, outfield players Chris Hedworth and Peter Beardsley took turns in goal, but neither could keep Martin out.

1999 - Juventus 2-3 Manchester United

Ahead of another huge @ChampionsLeague semi-final tonight, we look back on the same phase of the competition in 1999 and a big trip for Man United to Turin ⚽



 21 April 1999



 Stadio delle Alpi



⚫ @juventusfc v @ManUtd 



Enjoy this classic LIVE @ITV encounter! pic.twitter.com/DDbwHXCxGQ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) April 25, 2018

​Manchester United came from two goals down to beat ​Juventus 3-2 and seal a place in the ​Champions League final in 1999, in what is often described as one of the greatest-ever performances by an English team.

Two early goals from Filippo Inzaghi had United trailing, but they roared back with strikes from Roy Keane, Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole to produce a stunning comeback.

They went on to beat ​Bayern Munich in the final (also featuring quite the comeback), completing an unprecedented treble.

2003 - Gianfranco Zola Scores Final Chelsea Goal

One of the grea​test players in ​Chelsea history, Gianfranco Zola bagged his final goal for the Blues in a 4-1 win over ​Everton in 2003.

In the dying embers of the game, the Italian chased a long ball and unleashed a beautiful first-time volley from the edge of the penalty area which looped over goalkeeper Richard Wright and into the back of the net.

2007 - Alex Scott Bags Late UEFA Cup Winner

21 April is a big date in #UWCL history - and for the first of today's flashbacks we go back to 2007⏪



It's the first leg of the final and @ArsenalWFC were 0-0 away to @UmeaIKFF when @AlexScott did this in added time pic.twitter.com/u5IH0I2xQN — #UWCL (@UWCL) April 21, 2020

Arsenal Women (then known as Arsenal Ladies) looked to have played out a 0-0 draw with Swedish side Umeå in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Cup final, only for defender Alex Scott to bag an outstanding late winner.





In the 91st minute, Scott unleashed a stunning effort which rose up in the air over the head of goalkeeper Carola Söberg to win the game. The second leg finished goalless, so Scott's effort was enough to lead Arsenal to the trophy.

2009 - Andrey Arshavin Erupts Against Liverpool

 "Look at Arshavin, here comes Arshavin!"



 #OnThisDay in 2009



The night @AndrArshavin23 ran riot at Anfield  pic.twitter.com/sqIxx80HHe — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 21, 2020

Four goals Andrey? Four? That's insane.

This day in 2009 was the finest of Andrey Arshavin's career as the Russian winger bagged all four of Arsenal's goals in a memorable 4-4 draw with ​Liverpool at Anfield.

He thought he had won it when he netted his fourth in the 90th minute, only for Yossi Benayoun to pop up with 93rd-minute equaliser to earn the Reds a share of the spoils.​

2012 - Cristiano Ronaldo Silences Camp Nou

On this day in 2012, Ronaldo told the Camp Nou crowd to calm down after scoring the winner in #ElClasico



Boss energy levels.  pic.twitter.com/7GwRtAbtk3 — 90min (@90min_Football) April 21, 2020

​Cristiano Ronaldo established himself as a cult hero at ​Real Madrid when he told Camp Nou to calm down back in 2012.

Ronaldo fired home the winning goal and ran to the corner to tell ​Barcelona fans to calm down and remember​ he was the greatest player around, and his Real side cantered to ​La Liga title with a nine-point cushion.

2013 - Luis Suárez Bites Branislav Ivanovi ć

In one of the most infamous days in recent football history, then-Liverpool forward ​Luis Suárez was caught biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovi ć as the pair wrestled in the penalty area. ​





The Uruguayan, who had previously bitten an opponent during his time with Ajax and would go on to bite Giorgio Chiellini one year later, was hit with a ten-game suspension as punishment for the incident.

2017 - David Stockdale Has a Shocker

David Stockdale became the first goalkeeper in league history to score two own goals in the same game as his ​Brighton and Hove Albion side fell 2-0 to ​Norwich City.

The goals were nearly identical - two long-range strikes which crashed off the woodwork and ricocheted against Stockdale and into the back of the net.​

He was powerless to prevent either, but that didn't make it any less painful to watch.

2018 - Barcelona Thump Sevilla in Copa del Rey Final

Barcelona lifted their fourth consecutive Copa del Rey trophy in emphatic fashion as they thumped Sevilla 5-0 in the final on this day in 2018.

​Lionel Messi and a Luis Suárez double had Bar ça 3-0 up at half-time, before Andrés Iniesta and Philippe Coutinho got in on the fun after the break to finish off what was an overwhelmingly dominant performance from La Blaugrana. ​

2018 - Jadon Sancho Gets Off the Mark in the Bundesliga

21/04 - #OnThisDay in 2018, Jadon @Sanchooo10 scored his first #Bundesliga goal. Until today, the @BlackYellow winger has scored 27 league goals, at least double as many as any other player in the Big 5 European leagues born in 2000 or later. Rookie. pic.twitter.com/fNQ0VTpE8g — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 21, 2020

Jadon Sancho netted his first Bundesliga goal and added two more assists in ​Borussia Dortmund's 4-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen​ in 2018, in a game which can be highlighted as the start of Sancho's meteoric rise.

He broke through to the senior side on a permanent basis as a result of that performance and has been in that kind of form ever since, earning himself a spot in the conversation for the world's best winger.

​ 2019 - Everton Crush Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United Express fell off the rails towards the end of the 2018/29 campaign, and Everton took full advantage as they cruised to a 4-0 win.​

Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurðsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott all got on the score sheet that day, and Everton could have even had a few more, as United were handed their worst defeat of the season.

