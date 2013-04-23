On This Day in Football History - April 23: Ronaldo Dominates Man Utd, Messi Stuns Madrid & More

It feels like we can almost see a light at the end of the tunnel (maybe). Leagues around Europe are making baby steps towards their return, but there's still a long way to go until football as we know it is back.
1904 - Manchester City Win First Major Trophy
#OnThisDay, @ManCity won their first major trophy, beating Bolton Wanderers in the 1904 #FACupFinal— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 23, 2020
The club were the first Manchester side to win a major trophy! pic.twitter.com/4Uiu0Sz5zN
No, Manchester City's first trophy wasn't nine years ago...very funny.
Five years after joining the Football League, Manchester City landed their first major trophy when they lifted the FA Cup way back in 1904.
The Citizens picked up a 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers thanks to a goal from Billy Meridith, who many claimed was actually offside. Unfortunately for Bolton, nobody really cared.
1991 - Edwin van der Sar Makes Professional Debut
#OnThisDay - 1991— Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) April 23, 2020
Back in the days: my debut in professional football @AFCAjax. The beginning of the journey...理 pic.twitter.com/CgBcpZpv7S
On this day in 1991, a fresh-faced Edwin van der Sar was handed his Ajax debut by manager Louis van Gaal in a 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam.
He went on to make 312 appearances for Ajax, before turning out for Juventus, Fulham and Manchester United during his illustrious 20-year career.
2003 - Ronaldo Tears Manchester United Apart
OTD in 2003...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2020
Ronaldo's stunning hat-trick
Beckham's free-kick pearler
A seven-goal thriller ⚽️
Champions League fireworks at Old Trafford! pic.twitter.com/0TrEGWOdIV
Manchester United beat Real Madrid 4-3 in their Champions League quarter-final, but it wasn't enough to steer them through to the next round on aggregate. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, they came up against Ronaldo in the form of his life.
The Brazilian superstar bagged one of the most dominant hat-tricks of all time, prompting everyone inside Old Trafford to give him a standing ovation as he was substituted.
2006 - Marlon Harewood Fires West Ham to FA Cup Final
The absolute scenes when this went in — West Ham United (@) (@WestHam) April 23, 2020
#OnThisDay in 2006, @Mazer_9 sent us to the FA Cup Final pic.twitter.com/SUTHHnWMXG
Marlon Harewood sent West Ham United fans wild when he fired the Hammers through to the FA Cup final in their 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.
The team then came within seconds from winning the competition, only for Liverpool's Steven Gerrard to bag a late equaliser and send the game to extra-time and penalties, from which the Reds emerged victorious.
2011 - Wayne Rooney Is a True Friend
Rio, It's been 9 years, do you want picking up in the morning or not pal? pic.twitter.com/86vqzjYEP7— 90min (@90min_Football) April 23, 2020
It took Wayne Rooney a little while to figure out how Twitter worked.
Fortunately for us, his lack of technical know-how gifted us one of the most iconic tweets of all time.
Did Rooney ever actually pick Rio Ferdinand up in the morning? That's the only question we want answering.
2011 - Maxi Rodríguez Bags Hat-Trick for Liverpool
Magic from Maxi! 朗#OnThisDay in 2011, @MR11ok netted a hat-trick in a 5-0 win against @BCFC pic.twitter.com/tQ9yCiWRdW— Liverpool FC (at ) (@LFC) April 23, 2020
Maxi Rodríguez wasn't at Liverpool for long, but his most memorable moment in a red shirt came on this day in 2011 as he fired home three goals in a 5-0 win over Birmingham City.
Two of the goals came from awful goalkeeper deflections, but that's not the point. A hat-trick's a hat-trick.
2013 - Bayern Munich Embarrass Barcelona
The 2012/13 Champions League was one of the most surprising in recent memory as Germany completely humiliated Spain in the semi-finals. Firstly, we had Bayern Munich thump Barcelona 4-0 on this day.
The second leg finished 3-0, giving Bayern a 7-0 win on aggregate. 7-0. No wonder they won the competition that season.
2014 - Real Madrid Get Some Spanish Revenge
Clearly looking to rebuild Spain's reputation after being emphatically humbled just one year earlier, Real went on to win the final and kick-start a run of four trophies in just five seasons.
2016 - Anthony Martial Bags Late Winner Against Everton
4 years ago #OnThisDay ✨— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 23, 2020
MARTIAL WITH A CHANCE TO WIN IT!#EmiratesFACup @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/MzxU6Ir74Z
2017 - Alexis Sánchez Sinks Man City
A great moment for @Arsenal! #emiratesfacup pic.twitter.com/EwCiqQ7k85— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 24, 2017
Alexis Sánchez was the star for Arsenal in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City in 2017 (when he was actually good at football), bagging an extra-time winner to send the Gunners to the final.
They had to come from behind to beat City 2-1, and they went on to match that scoreline in the final against Chelsea.
2017 - Liverpool Actually Lose at Anfield
It's hard to remember a time when Liverpool actually lost games at Anfield. In fact, at the time of writing, their last home defeat came on this day in 2017. That's T H R E E years ago
Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace picked up an unlikely 2-1 win thanks to two even more unlikely goals from Christian Benteke.
What a weird time that was.
2017 - Lionel Messi Breaks Real Madrid Hearts
#ElClasico— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) April 23, 2020
欄 Drawing 2-2
⌚️ 10 seconds on the clock#OnThisDay in 2017... who else but Messi? #StayHome #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/8JFtK9qeIi
Barcelona and Real Madrid were drawing 2-2, and with just seconds left, it looked like there would be no winner in El Clásico. Enter Lionel Messi.
The Argentine, who had bagged his side's first goal of the game, curled in a beautiful effort to seal the win, before running to the corner flag, taking off his shirt and making sure everyone knew his name.
You know, because they obviously didn't already.
