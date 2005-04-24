On This Day in Football History - April 24: Torres Sinks Barça, Rooney's Amazing Volley & King Kanu

Barbara Streisand was born on this day.
UK Minority Status was given to Cornish people on this day.
The Hubble Space Telescope was launched into orbit on this day.
Spain declared war on the United States on this day.
But the truth is, neither you nor I give a monkey's about any of that. That's not why you're here, that's not why I'm here. We're both here for football.
So football is what you'll get.
Newton Heath Become Manchester United - 1902
On this day in 1902, Newton Heath changed their name to Manchester United.— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 26, 2019
The rest is history pic.twitter.com/BBDplfX0lw
You know those green and gold scarfs you see Manchester United fans waving around inside Old Trafford? While the club may have rocked a retro version of those colours in more recent kits, but they actually stem back to the club's humble beginnings, under the name Newton Heath.
Known, in full, as
Stuart Pearce's Birthday - 1962
Also #OnThisDay, Stuart Pearce gained closure six years after his Italia '90 heartbreak, emphatically netting in the EURO 96 shootout against Spain. (For the record, he also scored against Germany in the semis.)— Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) June 22, 2019
Has there ever been a more iconic penalty celebration than this? pic.twitter.com/A9bTVErPvM
One of football's true 'hardmen' turns 58 on this day, and while he won a few trophies in his time and played for some big clubs, the first thing anyone will think of when you say his name is always going to be 'penalties'.
Whether that's his infamous effort in Italia '90, or the redemption six years on, it's spot-kicks that will forever be intertwined with Stuart Pearce's name.
We'll focus on the positive ones, though, since it is his birthday after all. Against Spain in the quarter-finals, Pearce opted to banish his demons from six years ago by imagining they were a ball and kicking the living s**t out of them. Oh my, how he did.
Happy birthday,
Kanu's Backheel Against Middlesbrough - 1999
Morning! On this day in 1999, Kanu scored THAT goal against Middlesbrough. Tell us your memories from that game pic.twitter.com/OQ0oPzHysl— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 24, 2014
Wayne Rooney's Volley Against Newcastle - 2005
Man Utd's Comeback Win Over AC Milan - 2007
On this day in 2007, United beat AC Milan in a 3-2 thriller under the lights at Old Trafford.— Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) April 24, 2018
Ronaldo 6’ ⚽
Kaka 22’, 37’ ⚽ ⚽
Rooney 59’, 90’ ⚽ ⚽
What a game! #mufc pic.twitter.com/DZMPCsQzW7
Fernando Torres Send Gary Neville Bonkers (And Peter Drury Too) - 2012
OTD in 2012...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2020
Ashley Cole cleared the ball, Fernando Torres rounded Victor Valdes, and secured Chelsea's place in the Champions League final
An iconic goal in Blues' history
Highlights | 7pm | BT Sport 3 HD pic.twitter.com/os0Ic4vNgR
Robert Lewandowski Hits Four Past Real Madrid - 2013
Lewandowski's four-goal performance against Real Madrid in 2013 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 21, 2019
⚽️0⃣8⃣
⚽️5⃣0⃣
⚽️5⃣5⃣
⚽️6⃣6⃣#UCL pic.twitter.com/XWbe15E3OB
Leicester Restore 8-Point Lead - 2016
Mohamed Salah Masterclass Gives Liverpool Upper Hand - 2018
Two years ago today...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2020
Mo Salah came up with TWO special goals as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2 at Anfield
Highlights | 6pm | BT Sport 3 HD pic.twitter.com/BAxFfAO6q7
Arsenal Miss Chance to Go Fourth With Wolves Loss - 2019
ON THIS DAY: 2019— Talking Wolves (@TalkingWolves) April 24, 2020
Wolves beat Arsenal for the first time in 40 years!
✅ Wolves 3-1 Arsenal
⚽️ Ruben Neves (28')
⚽️ Matt Doherty (37')
⚽️ Diogo Jota (45+2')
-
⚽️ Sokratis Papastathopoulos (80')#WWFC #TalkingWolves pic.twitter.com/O5rPIx4A8h
For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!
Source : 90min