On This Day in Football History - April 26: Arsenal's FA Cup, Gazza Gets Off the Mark & More

​It's been almost two months without football.

We've already rewatched every episode of Premier League Years (twice) and seen every goal from most major international tournaments, so like us, there's probably a distinct lack of football videos in your YouTube recommended section right about now.

Now might be a good time to take a break from watching animal fails and ' Charlie Bit My Finger', so what better way to do just that by stepping inside 90min's very own DeLorean and seeing what football's fascinating history book has in store for us this time around.

1903 - Atletico Madrid Were Formed

Atlético Madrid certainly aren't among the oldest clubs throughout Europe (shut up Crystal Palace) but they do have a fascinating history.

Formed in 1903 by three Basque students, Atléti were initially set up to become the youth branch of their hometown side in Bilbao, Athletic Club.

1905 - Lily Parr Was Born

Lily Parr isn't a name which many fans will be familiar with, but her incredible career in the early 20th century has seen her become the first female footballer to ever be commemorated with a statue.





She was part of one of the first and most successful women's teams of all time - the Dick, Kerr Ladies side, who were based in Preston - and is believed to have scored more than 1,000 goals in her career.

1930 - Arsenal Win Their First FA Cup

Arsenal are the most successful team in the history of the FA Cup, but they didn't actually win their first of 13 trophies until 1930 - almost 60 years after the competition was introduced.





Goals from Jack Lambert and Alex James gave Arsenal the win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium.

1989 - Paul Gascoigne Scores for England

He wasn't a prolific goalscorer by any means, but Paul Gascoigne's first international strike was memorable.





Gazza was England's biggest talent in years and he's still remembered as one of the country's best-ever players.





In just his second appearance for England, Gascoigne scored his first of 10 international goals during a World Cup qualification match against Albania.

1992 - Leeds Win the Title With an Own Goal

Sergio Agüero. Michael Thomas. Gareth Bale.





They're names which are most well-known for scoring the deciding goals to win their team a piece of silverware, and Leeds United fans will remember Brian Gayle for exactly the same reason.





Gayle never actually played for the club though.





He was on the books at Sheffield United when Leeds won their last league title - in 1992, before the Premier League was introduced - but it was Gayle's spectacular own goal which ensured the first division title would be going to Elland Road.

2006 - AC Milan Legends in Europe

There comes a time when every club has to wave goodbye to players who've helped to define an era in their history and that wasn't any different for AC Milan .





Milan lost 1-0 to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi final. The second leg was goalless, but it's remembered more fondly today as the last time Rui Costa, Andriy Shevchenko and Jaap Stam played a European match for the Rossoneri.

2015 - Torino Break the Cycle Against Juventus

️#OnThisDay

to 2015

La vittoria nel derby grazie alle reti di @DarmianOfficial e Quagliarella

Come avete esultato quel giorno?#SFT pic.twitter.com/7ANBARosiv — Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) April 26, 2020

A 20-year winless streak against your bitter rivals can be a tough pill to swallow, but a run like that makes three points taste that much sweeter when it finally comes around.





Andrea Pirlo opened the scoring for Juventus when they faced city rivals Torino in 2015, but Matteo Darmian and Fabio Quagliarella responded to give Il Toro their first home win in the Derby della Mole since the 1990s.

2017 - Javier Mascherano (Finally) Scores in La Liga

Javier Mascherano joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2010. He'd only scored four career goals for club and country prior to the move, but the Argentine still had to wait seven years before he finally got off the mark in Catalunya.





Mascherano's one and only goal for Barcelona came in a remarkable 7-1 win over Osasuna. The 2016/17 season was also the first time in his career where he'd been directly involved in more than two league goals in a single campaign.

