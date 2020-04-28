On This Day in Football History - April 28: Liverpool Win First Division, RVP's Return to the Emirat

The Champions League semi-finals were due to start on Tuesday 28 April 2020.





1970 - Diego Simeone Is Born





Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

You either love him or you hate him.





Passionate, energetic and perhaps slightly bonkers, Diego Simeone is one of a kind and there is no denying the impact he has had on the world of football. El Cholo enjoyed a successful playing career before moving into management, where he has led Atletico Madrid to the league title, two Europa League wins and the Copa del Rey. Simeone has also taken his side to two Champions League finals.





A crazy man, yes, but one of the greats.





1973 - Sir Bobby Charlton Plays Last Manchester United Game





ON THIS DAY 1973: Sir Bobby Charlton played his final game for Manchester United against Chelsea #MUFC pic.twitter.com/BHVlDYbErT — FootballAwaydays (@Awaydays23) April 28, 2020

On Manchester United's official website, they explain that 'nobody embodies the values of Manchester United better than Sir Bobby Charlton'. Their description of the legend goes on to state that having survived the Munich Air Disaster aged just 20, he played as if every game was 'for his fallen colleagues'.





Sir Bobby played his 758th - and final - game for Man Utd on 28 April 1973. The Red Devils travelled to take on Chelsea, but fell to a 1-0 defeat. Yes, it was a disappointing result, but Sir Bobby would go down as one of the greatest ever players in the club's history.





His 758 appearances and 249 goals were both records he held for a long while, until Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney respectively surpassed them.





1990 - Liverpool Win the Old First Division





Today, 30 years ago, Liverpool won their 18th league title after being crowned First Division Champions. #TheScoreKE pic.twitter.com/XIWNiev7oB — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) April 28, 2020

Liverpool appeared set to finally end their wait for the Premier League crown until play was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.





In fact, the last time the Reds won the title in England's top flight was on 28 April 1990. Liverpool hosted QPR that weekend, and their 2-1 win was enough to see them crowned champions that day as Aston Villa were held to a 3-3 draw by Norwich.





It was the Reds' 18th top flight honour, but 30 years on, Liverpool are still yet to add to that tally - although they will be desperate for the season to resume as they look to secure the title and end the wait.





2008 - Derby 2-6 Arsenal





2 - Emmanuel Adebayor scored home and away Premier League hat-tricks against Derby, the only player to do so against an opponent in a single campaign in the competition. Menace. #OptaPLSeasons pic.twitter.com/ITQY72yiT4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2020

It may seem ludicrous to say, but Arsenal actually started this contest against the Premier League's bottom club quite poorly. But nonetheless, when you have the GOAT that is (of course!) Nicklas Bendtner, you can afford to start quite slowly because he can conjure up some typical magic.





Capitalising on a woeful Derby mistake, Bendtner slotted home. The hosts did equalise just moments later, but they then quickly found themselves behind again. Emmanuel Adebayor went on to grab himself a second half hat-trick, while Robin van Persie and Theo Walcott also got in on the act.





This Derby side finished the 2007/08 season with just 11 points.





11.





That was 24 points less than 19th-placed Birmingham City.





2010 - Mourinho's Sh*thouse Masterclass Away to Barcelona





? OTD in 2010...



Those famous celebrations as Inter knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League at the Nou Camp ??



Absolute peak José Mourinho ?pic.twitter.com/JGnCrDGtrG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 28, 2020

Jose Mourinho.





What else is there to say about the Portuguese that hasn't yet already been said before? The Special One took his Inter side to Camp Nou, carrying a 3-1 first leg lead. A place in the final of the Champions League was up for grabs, and Mourinho pulled out all the stops for this one.





Mourinho opted to replace Goran Pandev, who was said to be injured, with Christian Chivu just moments before kick-off. In the game, Inter were forced to play more than an hour with just ten men after Thiago Motta was sent off. But despite this, a Mourinho masterclass display saw Barça frustrated and bereft of ideas until they were finally able to break the deadlock with just six minutes to go.





Inter held on to see out the remainder of the game and book their place in the final, sparking wild celebrations. Of course, the celebrations were led by Mourinho, sprinting around the pitch and gesticulating to the home crowd.





Classic Mourinho.





2012 - Luis Suarez Nets Stunning Hat-Trick Away to Norwich





Luis Suarez has played Norwich City six times. Luis Suarez has scored against Norwich City 12 times.





Three of these 12 goals came on 28 April 2012. The first saw the striker ruthlessly fire into the bottom corner with his left foot, while his second was a fizzing low drive into the bottom corner with his right foot.





The third? Well, it was a ridiculous chip from just inside the Norwich half, which looped over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. Collecting the ball inside his own half, he looked up and instinctively went for it - and what an attempt it was. A stunning finish.





2013 - Robin van Persie Given Guard of Honour on Return to Emirates





On this day in 2013, Arsenal players had to give Robin van Persie a guard of honour after he left them to fire them to their 20th title! ? pic.twitter.com/USoYqkx8rr — Footy365 (@Footyy365) April 28, 2020

Robin van Persie left Arsenal and joined Manchester United as he went in search of trophies - specifically the Premier League title.





And on his return to his former club, he was given a guard of honour. Why? Well, United had just secured their 20th top flight title, with Van Persie playing a key role.





Once the game got underway, Walcott gave the hosts the lead. But, yep, you guessed it, Van Persie levelled from the spot. This was Van Persie's 29th goal in all competitions.





2018 - Cesc Fabregas Scores 50th - and Last - Premier League Goal





50 - Cesc Fabregas has scored his 50th Premier League goal, becoming the third Spanish player to do so in the competition (after Fernando Torres and Diego Costa). Milestone. pic.twitter.com/P3FrLhaW6Y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2018

Cesc Fabregas became the first non-British player to net 50 times and provide 100 or more assists in the Premier League when he scored the only goal of the game for Chelsea away to Swansea City in 2018.





As the ball came to him, in typical Fabregas fashion, he calmly set himself and whipped it into the far corner with his weaker foot. In finding the net, Fabregas also became just the third Spaniard to score 50 goals in the Premier League.





2019 - Sheffield United Promoted





What. A. Journey. ❤️



On this day last year the Blades were promoted to the @premierleague ? pic.twitter.com/1KrOMXvDsp — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 28, 2020

Sheffield United made their return to England's top flight as they sat and watched Leeds and Aston Villa play out a hugely controversial draw. Leeds required a win if they were to have any chance of being promoted automatically, but they were held.





The Peacocks had taken the lead through Mateusz Klich, the forward cutting in and firing home. But this sparked outrage as Villa had stopped playing after their striker Jonathan Kodjia was left in agony on the floor. Players from both sides clashed, with Ahmed El Ghazi seeing red.





However, Marcelo Bielsa ordered his side to let Villa claim the goal back. Ultimately, the 1-1 draw saw the Blades return to the Premier League - and it was fully deserved.





They've done alright this season as well, haven't they?





2019 - Virgil van Dijk Named PFA Player of the Year





On this day last year, @VirgilvDijk won the PFA Player of the Year trophy and joined an exclusive club ? pic.twitter.com/nLKmVMqh5e — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 28, 2020

Virgil van Dijk became the first defender since John Terry in 2004/05 to win the PFA Player of the Year award.





Since joining Liverpool, the Dutchman has established himself as one of the world's - if not the - best centre-back around. His dominating displays at the back mixed with his ability to constantly pose a threat from set pieces makes him a frightening defender to come up against.





Some even believe he should have won the Ballon d'Or, he's been that good.



