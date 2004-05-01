On This Day in Football History - May 10: Liverpool Dominate Europe, Ronaldo Nets Final Man Utd Goal

Is football coming back? That's the million-dollar question that nobody really has an answer to, so we're stuck reminiscing about years gone by.





In the past, 10 May has been full of cup finals, so there are plenty of noteworthy events to sink your teeth into. Plus, there's some real worldies for us all to enjoy over and over again.





Here's a look at what went down on this day in history.





1930 - England & Germany Play 1st Official Game





First ever meeting between England and Germany, Berlin, 1930, finished in a 3-3 draw. pic.twitter.com/NOQP7vSQZA — The Antique Football (@AntiqueFootball) December 17, 2013

The rivalry between England and Germany is one of the most famous in international football, and it all started on this day in 1930.





The friendly ended in a 3-3 draw, with Germany's Richard Hoffman bagging a hat-trick to cancel out strikes from David Jack and a Joseph Bradford double.





1969 - Dennis Bergkamp's Birthday





Happy birthday to the one and only Dennis Bergkamp! ? pic.twitter.com/I52Ey6WiOy — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 10, 2020

The Non-Flying Dutchman, former Arsenal and Ajax superstar Dennis Bergkamp was born on this day in 1969.





Over his illustrious 20-year career, Bergkamp proved himself as one of the most graceful players in history, winning four league titles, two UEFA Cups and the 1986/87 Cup Winners' Cup.





1978 - Liverpool Retain European Cup





? On this day in 1978, a goal from Kenny Dalglish saw Liverpool retain the European Cup with a 1-0 win over Club Brugge. ? ? pic.twitter.com/m2igEyjDoE — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 10, 2017

Liverpool became the first English side to retain the European Cup when they battled to a 1-0 win over Club Brugge in the final in 1978.





One year after the 3-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, a cheeky lob from Kenny Dalglish was enough to steer Liverpool to glory.





1980 - West Ham Upset Arsenal in FA Cup Final





⌛️On this day in 1980



Second division West Ham stunned Arsenal to win the FA Cup at Wembley.



Trevor Brooking's early goal saw the Hammers lift the trophy for the third and last time, with that 1-0 triumph also the last time a team outside the top division has won the final. pic.twitter.com/JTIoBfExce — standardsport (@standardsport) May 10, 2020

West Ham did the impossible in 1980 when they stunned Arsenal in the final of the FA Cup, despite being a second division side at the time.





An early Trevor Brooking header saw the Hammers pick up a 1-0 victory, and they are the last side from outside the top tier to ever win the competition.





1986 - Liverpool Win the Double





ON THIS DAY: in 1986, Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in the FA Cup Final at Wembley to secure a domestic double. pic.twitter.com/byxT34iEpA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 10, 2016

Just seven days after they had won the league title, Liverpool added another trophy by winning the FA Cup against none other than cross-town rivals Everton.





It was the Toffees' third consecutive appearance in the final, but their power wasn't enough to contain Liverpool, who ran out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Ian Rush and Craig Johnston.





1995 - Arsenal Lose Cup Winners' Cup Final





¡Hoy cumple 53 años @maanayim!

????



Exjugador del @FCBarcelona_es, @Spurs_ES o @RealZaragoza.



Con este golazo dio la Recopa de la UEFA al Real Zaragoza en 1995 en la final de París ante el Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/UnhlgUVKjA — UEFA.com en español (@UEFAcom_es) November 5, 2019

10 May isn't a good day for Arsenal. 15 years after the loss to West Ham, the Gunners ended up on the losing end of another cup final, but this time against Real Zaragoza in the Cup Winners' Cup.





The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and was sent to extra time, when former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nayim popped up with a ridiculous 120th-minute lob from 40 yards to win the trophy in dramatic fashion.





1998 - Juventus Lift 25th Serie A Title





A day of double Scudetto celebration begins with our 25th title #OnThisDay in 1998! ??⚪️⚫️#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/OxUGL3qLdq — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 10, 2020

The 1997/98 season saw Juventus win their 25th Serie A title, with a 3-2 victory over Bologna in the penultimate game of the season enough to officially confirm their success.





Juventus lost just two league games all season, as the goals of Alessandro Del Piero and Zinedine Zidane completely overwhelmed the rest of the league.





If that wasn't enough for you, I Bianconeri also won another title on this day in 2003. Greedy.





2005 - Tiago Fires Chelsea to Record Points Total





Tiago stunned Old Trafford with ???? strike, #OnThisDay in 2005! ? pic.twitter.com/MNyk1VWfNh — Chelsea FC - #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) May 10, 2020

The dominant Chelsea side of 2004/05 stormed to a 3-1 win over Manchester United to break the Red Devils' previous record points tally of 92, with Chelsea going on to reach 95 before the season was over.





Ruud van Nistelrooy flicked United ahead, but Tiago's stunning equaliser from distance saw Chelsea regain control, and goals from Eiður Guðjohnsen and Joe Cole ensured the Blues pick up a well-deserved victory.





2009 - Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Final Man Utd Goal





Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged the last of his 118 goals from Manchester United on this day in 2009, firing home a free kick against rivals Manchester City to steer United one step closer to the league title.





A 2-0 win left United needing just four points from three games to win the title, and they did that with relative ease.





2011 - Man City Get Revenge Against Tottenham





Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Just one year after Peter Crouch's header had earned Spurs a Champions League spot at City's expense, the Cityzens got their revenge as they picked up their own 1-0 win which confirmed their place in the top four ahead of Spurs.





Funnily enough, it was a Crouch own goal which decided things on the day, despite Spurs spending the vast majority of the game on top.





2014 - Joe Garner Nets a Banger





? On this day in 2014, Joe Garner scored this stunning goal against Rotherham United at Deepdale! ?



Is this the best goal you've seen live? #pnefc pic.twitter.com/eaHjTo6N0C — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) May 10, 2020

The 2013/14 League One playoffs weren't the best for Preston North End, but at least fans will always have Joe Garner's unreal volley to remember.





Unfortunately, Rotherham won the tie on aggregate and advanced to the final, but they didn't score a goal like Garner's, so who's the real winner?





2016 - West Ham Bid Farewell to Upton Park





Four years ago today we played our final match at the Boleyn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jjcUXbMzgd — West Ham United (@?) (@WestHam) May 10, 2020

Upton Park's send-off in 2016 looked to be a day to forget after West Ham fell 2-1 down to Manchester United, but a stunning late comeback saw the Irons pick up a 3-2 win and ensure the stadium got the farewell it deserved.





Centre-back Winston Reid was the man to bag the winning goal with a towering header, immortalising him in club history as the final goalscorer of the Upton Park era.





2017 - Real Madrid Survive Atlético Scare





2016-17 UEFA Champions League - Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid had picked up a 3-0 win over Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final in 2017, but Los Rojiblancos refused to go down without a fight.





They stormed into an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Saúl Ñíguez and Antoine Griezmann, forcing Real to shut up shop and defend for their lives. Isco calmed nerves with a goal shortly before half-time, and the 2-1 loss was enough to get Real through to the final.





