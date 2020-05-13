On This Day in Football History - May 13: Agueroooooooo, the Gerrard Final, Salah Record & More

May 13 is a special day in the football calendar. The middle of fifth month is prime time for final-day drama, cup finals and emotional farewells.





And on this particular day in our sport's history, we were treated to probably the most iconic moment in Premier League and FA Cup folklore, along with a whole bunch of brilliant highlights from years gone by.





Here is 90min's look back at the main events that occurred on May 13 in the football world.





1998 - Chelsea Win UEFA Cup Winners' Cup





On this day in 1998, Chelsea lifted the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in Stockholm, beating German side Stuttgart by a single goal in the final.





It was a fiercely-contested match, and with the scores locked at 0-0 on 70 minutes, coach Gianluca Vialli introduced Gianfranco Zola to try and make a difference. Less than 30 seconds later, the diminutive Italian had latched onto a clever through ball by Dennis Wise, and lashed home a stunning winner to seal European glory for the Blues.





A memorable day for all Chelsea supporters.





2006 - Liverpool Beat West Ham on Penalties in Stunning FA Cup Final





A year after battling from three goals down in the Champions League final, Liverpool were once again staring down the barrel in 2006.





The Reds faced Alan Pardew's West Ham United (long before his dancing antics with Crystal Palace) in the FA Cup final, and they found themselves two goals behind to the London club.





Enter, Steven Gerrard. First, the real life Roy of the Rovers rifled home an excellent equaliser to make it 2-2, after Djibril Cisse had halved the deficit.





However, after Paul Konchesky's cross-shot somehow beat Pepe Reina and handed the lead back to the Hammers, Liverpool were in need of a last-minute miracle. And as injury time arrived, Gerrard provided just that, crashing home a fierce strike from all of 3,500 yards out to tie the match at 3-3 with seconds remaining.





The Reds went on to win the final on penalties (with Captain Fantasic among the scorers), in a game which will forever be remembered as the Gerrard final.





2007 - Carlos Tevez & West Ham Beat Man Utd to Secure Survival





And...TEVEZ!!! SCORES!!!

It was bound to be him. It was bound to be him.



? #OnThisDay in 2007 pic.twitter.com/UCn8CsvTXK — West Ham United (@?) (@WestHam) May 13, 2020

Nowadays, the thought of an Argentine superstar leading a survival charge for struggling West Ham is simply bizarre. But that's exactly what happened in the 2006/07 season, as Actual Carlos Tevez (oh and Javier Mascherano) signed for the Hammers in a... ahem... controversial deal.





But with relegation all-but confirmed following a torrid campaign, the Hammers clawed back to win seven of their final nine league matches, including a dramatic 1-0 victory at Old Trafford, thanks to a Tevez winner.





West Ham were fined heavily for the illegal purchasing of the duo, but Sheffield United still dropped out of the top flight at their expense. As for Tevez? Well, he joined Man Utd the following summer, and he would go on to become a Premier League legend...albeit never far from controversy.





2012 - Manchester City Win Title in Dramatic Final-Day Fashion





That's right folks. On this day in 2012, we witnessed the greatest finale to any season in the history of football. Needing a win to clinch their first Premier League title, Manchester City were losing 2-1 to relegation-threatened QPR as the game headed into injury time.





An Edin Dzeko header brought the hosts on level terms, but it all seemed too little, too late. That is, until Sergio Aguero popped up. Hurdling a series of clumsy last-ditch tackles, the Argentine found himself in on goal, with a chance to make history, and cut the Red Devils' celebrations short. Well, you know the rest.





Agueroooooooooooooooo! I swear you'll never see anything like this ever again!





2018 - Arsene Wenger Oversees 1,235th & Final Game as Arsenal Boss





#OTD in 2018 Arsene Wenger managed #Arsenal to a 1-0 win at Huddersfield - his final game in charge after 22 trophy-laden years.



Miss him, Gunners fans? pic.twitter.com/jbVU5X787v — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 13, 2020

Truly the end of an era. After 22 years at the Arsenal helm, Arsene Wenger bowed out on this day in 2018, following a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the Emirates stadium. The Frenchman revolutionised the Gunners during his two decades in charge, building a team that would win titles, go unbeaten for an entire season, and reach a Champions League final.





It was a bittersweet end for Wenger, who had faced some brutal criticism from supporters in the final years of his reign, and many felt his departure came too late. But we should all remember him as a true Premier League great, who changed the way our beautiful game is played forever.





2018 - Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Sets Premier League Goal Record





When Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah from Roma in 2017, even the most optimistic of Reds fans would probably have been hoping for a tricky 15-goal a season winger, given his previous output in Italy.





Very few would have believed that they had stumbled on a record-breaking goal machine.





But over the course of the 2017/18 season, the Egyptian star set the Premier League alight with breathtaking pace and clinical finishing.





And Salah wrote his name into top-flight history on this day in 2018, when he secured his 32nd strike of the season against Brighton, setting a new record for goals in a 38-game Premier League campaign.





The next season he only went and won the Golden Boot again.





2018 - Tottenham Hotspur & Leicester City Play Out 9-Goal Thriller





The final game of the season can often be a bit of a dead rubber, but Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester put on a show for us all in 2018, producing a nine-goal thriller at Wembley Stadium.





Spurs were 3-1 down to the Foxes by the 47th minute, but Erik Lamela and Harry Kane turned the game on its head, with the England striker grabbing the all-important winner in the 76th minute, securing a 5-4 win and third place for Mauricio Pochettino and co.





Good times.





2018 - Barcelona Blow Unbeaten Season in Shock Levante Defeat





13 May 2018 was an exciting day, eh? On this day in Spain, Barcelona blew their chances of completing an undefeated season, losing their penultimate match to Levante in another 5-4 scoreline.





The struggling hosts exploded into an incredible 5-1 lead before the hour-mark, but the Spanish champions came roaring back, thanks to a Philippe Coutinho hat-trick. Luis Suarez brought la Blaugrana to within one goal of Levante with 20 minutes left on the clock, but they were unable to find an equaliser, and their dreams of an invincible season went up in smoke.



