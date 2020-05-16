On This Day in Football History - May 16: Coventry's Finest Hour, 3-Minute Hat-Trick & Leicester Par

The Bundesliga may be back today but that doesn't mean that 90min's romp through football's glorious past has to end.





What started out as a way to pass the time as football entered its enforced break has now turned into one of our favourite series ever.





So, without further ado let's kick off another edition of On This Day in Football History.





1987 - Coventry Stun Spurs in FA Cup Final





1987 FA Cup Winners Coventry City

All the pre-match signs pointed to Tottenham triumphing over Coventry City in the 1987 FA Cup final.





Spurs had finished well above the Sky Blues in the First Division and boasted stars such as Ossie Ardiles, Glenn Hoddle and Chris Waddle in their starting XI. They had also never lost an FA Cup final and were aiming for a record eighth triumph.





But Coventry weren't content to follow the script, securing a famous victory after extra time. Clive Allen nodded Spurs in front after just two minutes with Dave Bennett drawing level soon after. Gary Mabbutt then scored just before the break, only for Keith Houchen's equaliser to send the game to extra time.





It was during this additional period that Mabbutt went from hero to villain, putting the ball into his own net when trying to block Bennett's cross. The triumph remains Coventry's finest hour - even better than when they lifted the EFL Trophy back in 2017.





1998 - Wenger Wins First FA Cup





#OnThisDay in 1998, Arsène Wenger won his first #EmiratesFACup as @Arsenal beat Newcastle United 2-0 ? pic.twitter.com/KhSxjECDir — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 16, 2020

Less than a week after lifting his maiden Premier League title, Arsène Wenger added the FA Cup to his trophy haul by masterminding Arsenal's 2-0 win over Newcastle in the final.





Marc Overmars gave the Gunners a first-half lead, latching onto Emmanuel Petit's lofted ball and bundling the ball past Shay Given.





Alan Shearer fired a shot onto the inside of the post in the second half before Nicolas Anelka - who spurned a gilt-edged chance early on - made up for his error by beating the Magpies offside trap and finishing nicely.





2001 - The Best UEFA Cup Final of All Time





On this day in 2001 Liverpool and Deportivo Alavés shared a ridiculous nine goals in one of the most dramatic culminations of a continental competition of all time.





With a goal flying in every ten minutes it was hard to keep track of the scorers, especially as each of the Reds' strikes was netted by a different player. In short, the game was level at 4-4 after 90 minutes and it was finally settled in extra time by a golden goal.





Well, we should call it a golden own goal really, as Delfi Geli putting the ball into the wrong net secured Liverpool the trophy. Poor fella.





2010 - Inter Win Fifth Straight Scudetti





? | ON THIS DAY



16 maggio 2010: ...e due... pic.twitter.com/ceoMcPEaqR — Inter (@Inter) May 16, 2020

In 2010, José Mourinho secured his second - and Inter's fifth straight - Serie A title, leading the Nerazzurri to a 1-0 win over Siena to give them an insurmountable lead at the top of the table.





Just 11 days prior the club beat Roma 1-0 in the Coppa Italia final, meaning their Scudetto win secured a famous domestic double. Victory over Bayern in the Champions League final on 22 May made it a treble.





The sole scorer against Siena was Argentine Diego Milito, who also scooped Inter's Golden Boot that year with 30 goals in all competitions.





2015 - Fastest Premier League Hat-Trick





Southampton v Aston Villa - Premier League

Five years ago Sadio Mané made history by netting the fastest Premier League hat-trick of all time.





The Senegal international scored his goals in just two minutes and 56 seconds to put Southampton 3-0 up inside 16 minutes against Aston Villa.





Mané's first two strikes were both helped by large slices of good fortune, though his third was an absolute beauty. Latching onto Shane Long's pass he placed the ball into the top corner sumptuously to round off a record-breaking goalscoring performance.





2016 - Leicester Toast Title Success With Massive Street Party





Almost a quarter of a million people descended on Leicester to celebrate us winning the Premier League ?#OnThisDay in 2016 ? pic.twitter.com/f547c57d02 — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 16, 2020

Long before social distancing had brought anything resembling a mass public gathering to a screeching halt, a crowd of 250,000 people descended on Leicester to toast Claudio Ranieri's side's impossible title win.





All of the club's famous fans were there with Kasabian even taking to the stage in Victoria Park to belt out Underdog - an appropriate song though perhaps a little too on the nose.





The parade reached its climax with Ranieri lifting the Premier League title alongside captain Wes Morgan and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. What a day.





2017 - Zabaleta and Kolarov Sign Off at Manchester City





Real Madrid v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League

At first glance, Manchester City's 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion three years ago seems fairly insignificant.





On closer inspection, you realise that the match witnessed the curtain come down on two legendary City careers.





It was the last time that both Pablo Zabaleta and Alexander Kolarov pulled on a sky blue shirt, and with four Premier League titles and six domestic cups between them, it would have been an emotional day for Cityzens fans everywhere.





2018 - Atlético Madrid Win Third Europa League





? @Atleti ?



? #OTD in 2018 Atlético won the #UEL for the 3rd time, beating Marseille 3-0 in Lyon... pic.twitter.com/fFXOtsdu0f — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 16, 2020

Two years ago, Antoine Griezmann celebrated scoring a brace by doing a Fortnite dance... oh yeah, and Atlético Madrid secured their third Europa League title - beating Marseille 3-0 in the final.





Griezmann gave Diego Simeone's side the lead in the 21st minute in Lyon, doubling his tally just after the break.





Gabi then added some gloss to the scoreline in the closing stages in what was Atléti legend Fernando Torres' final game for the club.



