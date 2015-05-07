On This Day in Football History - May 7: Bocelli Serenades Ranieri, Lasagne-Gate & ...Corner Taken Q

We're now in the Fergie Time of seasons gone by.





Campaigns are usually coming to a close around May 7, so there's always plenty of excitement to be found.





There's relegation battles and the race for the Champions League to enjoy, as well as the retirement of some of the game's biggest names. Oh, and there was a corner taken a little faster than most.





Without further ado, let's open the memory bank and dive right in.





2001 - Ipswich Relegate Man City





ON THIS DAY: In 2001, Man City were relegated to Division One from the Premier League after a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich. pic.twitter.com/YbMUPUGMt0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 7, 2015

Manchester City haven't always been the juggernaut we know today. Back in 2001, they were officially relegated to the second tier of English football at the hands of none other than Ipswich Town.





Ipswich picked up a 2-1 victory over a City side which featured the likes of Shaun Goater, Paulo Wanchope and Richard Dunne, but City stayed strong and returned to the top flight after just one season.





2003 - Arsenal's Legendary Unbeaten Run Begins





Southampton v Arsenal

Arsenal started their iconic 49-game unbeaten run, which also saw them become 'Invincibles' in the 2003/04 season, with a 6-1 win over Southampton on this day in 2003.





The Gunners scored five in the first half, with Jermaine Pennant bagging three and Robert Pires chipping in with two, but the highlight came one minute after the break when Pires completed his hat-trick with a stunning curling effort from long range which looped over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.





2005 - Claude Makélélé Scores First Chelsea Goal





Chelsea's French player Claude Makelele

Already confirmed as champions by the time Charlton Athletic arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2005, Chelsea took Frank Lampard off penalty duty and instead handed the ball to Claude Makélélé, who netted his first goal in 94 appearances for the club.





The Frenchman's first effort was actually saved, but he fumbled home the rebound in injury time to steer Chelsea to a 1-0 win.





2006 - Arsenal Say Goodbye to Highbury





? #OnThisDay in 2006...



? We said an emotional goodbye to Highbury ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MPAAP68YHf — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 7, 2019

93 years after opening its doors, Highbury hosted its last game on this day in 2006 when Arsenal picked up a dramatic 4-2 win over Wigan Athletic.





Thierry Henry led the tributes with his hat-trick, ensuring Arsenal finished fourth and qualified for the Champions League at Tottenham Hotspur's expense.





The Who singer Roger Daltrey played the stadium out with an on-pitch performance accompanied by fireworks and partying. Things just haven't been the same since...





2006 - Food Poisoning Steals the Show





West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal nearly missed out on Europe in their Highbury send-off however, as Spurs only needed a win over West Ham United to get the job done...





Only for as many as 10 members of their squad to suddenly come down with food poisoning the night before the game.





Edgar Davids, Teemu Tainio, Michael Dawson, Aaron Lennon, Radek Černý, Robbie Keane and Michael Carrick had all been violently vomiting in the build-up to the game, but tried to battle through regardless with the club unable to get the game postponed.





As a result, Spurs looked visibly weak and were no match for their rivals.





"A lot of the lads were running on empty - literally," Jenas later recalled.





Imagine missing out on the Champions League because of iffy lasagne. Wild.





2006 - Alan Shearer Given Hero's Farewell





On this day in 2006: A brilliant @19tmb goal saw #NUFC beat Premier League champions Chelsea 1-0 to book their place in Europe.



It was also the day the curtain came down on the career of the club's greatest ever goalscorer, @alanshearer. ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SRBFpZ1fLR — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) May 7, 2020

A knee injury prevented Alan Shearer from playing in the final few games of the 2005/06 season, but he was still given the ovation he deserved as he said goodbye to the Magpies.





Newcastle picked up a 1-0 win over Chelsea and booked their place in the Intertoto Cup, but the game was all about Shearer, who brought his record-breaking career to an end.





2006 - Zinedine Zidane Leaves Real Madrid





?#OnThisDay



2006 ? Il y a 14 ans jour pour jour, le grand ? Zinedine Zidane ? faisait ses adieux au Santiago Bernabéu sous les couleurs du @realmadridfra !???#LaLigaHistory pic.twitter.com/J8Bsq0KPSR — LaLiga (@LaLigaFRA) May 7, 2020

Continuing the retirement theme, May 2006 also saw Zinedine Zidane call time on his career by scoring in Real Madrid's 3-3 draw with Villarreal.





His final ever game was the 2006 World Cup final, when Zidane stole the headlines for netting a Panenka penalty and ramming his head into Marco Materazzi's soul.





2010 - Shakira Releases Waka Waka





One of the most important events in recent history, Shakira released the undisputed banger that is Waka Waka on this day in 2010.





Used as the theme for that year's World Cup, the song took over the world and still holds a special place in the hearts of football fans everywhere.





When you fall get up oh oh...





And if you fall get up oh oh...





2011 - Cristiano Ronaldo Tears Through Sevilla





Sevilla v Real Madrid - La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo kick-started one of the most impressive two-week spells of his career by bagging four goals in Real Madrid's 6-2 win over Sevilla.





He then bagged seven goals in his next three games, including two in an 8-1 win over Almería in which he also managed four assists.





Decent player imho.





2016 - Leicester Celebrate the Impossible





Chelsea's 2-2 win over Spurs five days earlier sealed the Premier League title for Leicester City, who were awarded their much-deserved trophy on May 7.





Just like their actual title win, Andrea Bocelli serenading the team won't be forgotten anytime soon.





I'm not crying, you're crying.





2016 - Sunderland 3-2 Chelsea





Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier League

Satisfied that their work for that season was done after drawing with Spurs, Chelsea went back to their self-destructive ways as they fell 3-2 to Sunderland.





John Terry's 95th-minute red card summed up the day for Chelsea, but the win ultimately proved to be enough to keep Sunderland safe in the Premier League for one more year.





Although, Sunderland then had to suffer through the 2016/17 season, so they might not have actually won this one...





2017 - Arsenal End Man Utd's Unbeaten Run





Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

On the same date that their unbeaten run started, Arsenal ended Manchester United's 25-game streak in 2017 with a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck.





It was Arsène Wenger's first win over José Mourinho, and it was also midfielder Scott McTominay's senior debut for United. Busy day.





2019 - Corner Taken Quickly





Having fallen 3-0 to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, Liverpool (without Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah) needed a miracle in the return fixture.





Fortunately, that's exactly what they got.





The Reds roared to a 4-0 win thanks to doubles from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum, but they owe a lot of their success to a particularly speedy corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold.





It might just be the club's best ever European night... and that's saying something.



