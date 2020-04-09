On This Day in Premier League History - 9 April: Thierry Henry Magic, Manchester Misery & More

​9 April. There's nothing particularly special about that date for the majority of us, right?

Oh, how wrong we are!

On this day over the years, there has been a whole host of special moments in football history, dating all the way back to the beginning of the 20th century, and without any current football to enjoy, we might as well bask in the glory of past times.

Without further ado, let's get stuck in to what happened on this day in football history...

1905 - Juventus' First Scudetto

​Juventus have won 35 Scudetti since they were founded in 1987, but on 9 April - eight years after their establishment - they won the first of many.

The Old Lady donned the striking black and white-striped shirts they're so closely associated with today - inspired by Notts County (yes, really) - for the first time, enjoying their then most successful season as a professional football club.

However, unlike the stranglehold they have on Serie A in the modern day, Juventus wouldn't win another league title for just over 20 years.

1938 - The TV Era Begins

The first match televised live in its entirety was the international between England and Scotland in April 1938. pic.twitter.com/9ngYxeZVza — The Antique Football (@AntiqueFootball) December 20, 2013

We've all now been living for just under a month without live televised football, yet we've already gone completely loopy with withdrawal symptoms. So, it's hard for us to conceive of a time when sitting back with a beer in front of Super Sunday every weekend wasn't an option.

Rewind to this day in 1938 and you'll see the beginning of the golden era of football, with the England vs Scotland grudge match becoming the first football game to be shown live on our screens in full.

Luckily for those north of the border, Scotland secured a narrow 1-0 win at Wembley Stadium.

2004 - Thierry Henry Magic Against Liverpool

 Just King things... not everybody understands ✌️



 #OnThisDay in 2004, @ThierryHenry scored a hat-trick to lead us to a 4-2 victory over Liverpool at Highbury pic.twitter.com/ckG4xitKWs — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2020

Just in case you had forgotten just how bloody marvellous Thierry Henry was at football, we thought we would remind you of the striker's stunning hat-trick for ​Arsenal against ​Liverpool 16 years ago today.

The Gunners ran out 4-2 winners at Highbury, with Henry stealing the show courtesy of his remarkable solo goal and second of the afternoon. Arsenal would go on to win the title without losing a single game in the 2003/04 season, coining the term the 'Invincibles'.





Although, anyone who has ever talked to an Arsenal fan would know that as they do like to bring it up in conversation, believe it or not.

2005 - Norwich 2-0 Manchester United

​​Norwich like a good old upset against Manchester's big boys, don't they?

Back in 2005, a Dean Ashton-inspired Norwich not only scored twice against United, but kept a clean sheet during a stunning victory at Carrow Road.

The result all but ended United's hope of another Premier League title, with the Red Devils finishing the season third, while the Canaries' joy was cut short by their relegation several weeks later.

It's fair to say Sir Alex Ferguson wasn't best pleased, refusing to speak to United's media team after the game. Toys were well and truly thrown out of the pram.

2013 - Borussia Dortmund Break Malaga Hearts

Even for ​Dortmund, this was dramatic.

BVB have a habit of doing things the hard way and were staring a shock Champions League quarter-final exit to Malaga in the face when the fourth official put up the board for stoppage time on 9 April 2013.

2-1 behind, their Spanish visitors were set to go through to the semi-final, with Dortmund needing two goals to progress. Marco Reus grabbed an equaliser in the 91st minute, before defender Felipe Santana - who found himself in a suspiciously offside position - prodded home a winner for Jurgen Klopp's men, with Westfalenstadion erupting in euphoric celebration.

BVB would go on to the final to face German rivals Bayern Munich, but would fall short of a rare European trophy.

2014 - Bayern Beat Manchester United

Another bad day for ​Manchester United.

With a place in the Champions League semi-finals at stake, United were unable to pull off a remarkable two-leg victory over the Bavarians, losing to Bayern 3-1 following a draw in the first match between the sides.

Patrice Evra's thunderbolt - that was so good even ​Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer looked like he was celebrating it - had given the visitors an unlikely lead, but three goals in under 20 minutes for Die Roten soon turned the tables, including a beautiful solo effort from Arjen Robben.

2016 - Andy Carroll Humiliates Arsenal

It feels like only Arsenal could concede a hat-trick to ​Andy Carroll from a collective distance of about 20 yards. On this day in 2016, they did exactly that.

However, it feels even more typical that West Ham would still fail to win the game, drawing 3-3 with the Gunners.

Two headers and an acrobatic volley did the business, although Carroll would be lucky to even get his name on the scoresheet once these days.

2019 - Tottenham Punish Manchester City Mistakes

It feels an awful long time ago, but Tottenham made it to the ​Champions League final last year. On their way, they beat domestic treble-winners Manchester City of all teams, with a breathtaking second leg securing their place in the semi-final.

However, the first leg proved just as pivotal, with Spurs narrowly edging out the Sky Blues 1-0. Sergio Aguero had missed yet another penalty before Heung-min Son netted in the 78th minute, gifting Tottenham what proved to be the deciding goal in the tie.





Despite how the journey ended in Madrid on 1 June, it was one hell of a ride for the Lilywhites.

2020 - Giovani Lo Celso Turns 24

While we have loved taking you down memory lane, 9 April is a very special day this year for ​Tottenham's hottest new midfielder.

The Argentine turns 24 having now secured a permanent move to north London and there are plenty of signs that suggest Lo Celso is going to be a big hit for Spurs in the years to come.

Happy birthday, Giovani!