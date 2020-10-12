Orbelin Pineda: Things to Know About the Versatile Mexican

It's been roughly six years since a fresh faced Orbelin Pineda burst onto the scene (albeit in Mexico) with Queretaro.

Many touted the winger to be the 'next big thing' in Mexican football and, naturally, he was linked with a move to Europe. But now 24 and having spent his entire professional career in Mexico up to this point, Pineda is seemingly finally ready to consider taking the next step in his career.

Ronaldinho spent less than a year with Queretaro at the tail end of his career, but he of course left a lasting impression. In fact, he received a standing ovation in April 2015 after scoring a brace against then-title holders Club América.



As well as entertaining fans with his skill and artistry, Ronaldinho also left a lasting impression on Pineda, whom he played with during his time at the club.



Pineda told ESPN in November 2015: "He always told me that every time I received the ball in the midfield, to always go forward, never backwards. He always said to be decisive in the final third.



"He always told me that, and I always accepted his instructions. Once I got the ball in the midfield, I didn't care about anything else, just to be decisive."

5. A Family of Footballers

Orbelin Pineda (21) celebrates with his family after helping Chivas claim their 12th Primera División title yesterday. #Clausura2017 pic.twitter.com/qRoXORyTlo — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) May 29, 2017

Not only was Orbelin's father a professional footballer, one of his brothers Onay, also played professionally.



The defender initially started out at Queretaro and worked his way up through the ranks before then turning out for Léon and Lobos. A move to Cafetaleros later followed, although he was eventually released.



Orbelin's trickery and skill when on the ball are aided by the fact that he and his family enjoy dancing. Indeed, it is his blend of balance when on the ball, creativity and tenacity which have helped him become such a menacing player.

6. Role Model? Sinha (of Course) & Hector Herrera

Sinha in action for Mexico | Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Perhaps what is most impressive about Pineda is that even during his younger days, he played - and still plays - with a real maturity and professionalism. Indeed, it was as if he was a seasoned professional...except he wasn't at the time.



But this is part of his outlook and attitude, never settling for what he has achieved and constantly looking to improve. With this in mind, there was only ever going to be one man who Pineda could look up to due to his professionalism.



Yep, Brazilian-Mexican Sinha.



The pair played together at Queretaro, and Pineda has previously discussed how Sinha has helped him develop as a person and footballer.



"Sinha is really humble, and he's a professional in every sense of the word. At his age, you can see his desire to always want to be on the pitch. Sinha is a great example for me," Pineda further added to ESPN in November 2015.



As well as Sinha, Pineda also admires now Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera. Indeed, it is the Mexican's intelligence both on and off the ball which stands out most for Pineda.

