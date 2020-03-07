Pablo Mari Reveals He Wants to Make Arsenal Loan Move Permanent

​Pablo Mari has expressed his desire to make his loan move to Arsenal permanent, while he has also opened up on potentially lining up to face his former club Manchester City on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old joined the Gunners on loan from Flamengo during the January transfer window, and has so far made two appearances for the club.

Mari has helped his side pick up a clean sheet in both of his outings, most recently playing the full 90 minutes as the Gunners secured a slender 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League.

Despite having only played twice for ​Arsenal so far, Mari has now already publicly stated that he wishes to make his move to the Emirates permanent. The Spaniard insisted that he is 'so happy' at the club and hopes that an agreement can be reached between all parties.

"Yeah, of course," Mari revealed, as quoted by ​the Evening Standard when asked whether he wishes to join Arsenal permanently.

"I am so happy here. I am going to try and do my best until the end of the season. I hope also the club is happy with me and then we are going to find a good end for everybody.

“I want to play in one of the best leagues in the world and I am now here. I am going to do my best for the team, for the club, to win a lot of games and also for the fans to enjoy with me.”

The Gunners face Mari's former employers ​Manchester City on Wednesday. The defender spent three seasons with City, but never featured for them as he spent the majority of his time out on loan.

He added: "In that time [at City], for me in my mind, I wanted to play with them. This was not possible. So now for me it is another situation. I want to play a lot of years here with Arsenal. It is another situation and I am really happy now.





“It is going to be a nice game [on Wednesday], but I am really focused here now with Arsenal. I want to win that game. It is one more game for us, another three points and we want to try to win.