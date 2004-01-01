Paris Saint-Germain Chief Leonardo Confirms Thiago Silva & Edinson Cavani Will Leave Club This Summe

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani will both leave the club this summer, with their current contracts set to expire.





The duo have been at the heart of les Parisiens' rise to the top of French football, both having made well over 200 appearances each for the Ligue 1 champions. Cavani is the highest scorer in PSG's history, having notched 200 goals during his time in France, while Silva is the most capped and longest-serving captain for the club.





Paris Saint Germain v EA Guingamp - Ligue 1

But their reign at the top of French football is set to come to an end, after Leonardo confirmed that the out-of-contract pair 'will leave PSG at the end of the season', as reported by Fabrizio Romano.





Both players are approaching the twilight of their careers, but they are still attracting plenty of interest from Premier League clubs, despite their advancing years. Silva, 35, has proved himself as one of the best defenders in the world in recent years, and his reputation stands him in good stead for a move to England.





90min has previously reported that Champions League hopefuls Arsenal are one of five top flight clubs aiming to bring in the Brazilian centre-back, who could add plenty of experience and a winning mentality to any side.





Amiens SC v Paris Saint-Germain - Ligue 1

The Gunners will be desperate to reinforce their leaky defence ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, especially with the uncertainty that surrounds the future of current centre-back David Luiz.





There will be a whole host of interested parties lining up to sign Cavani, too, but the striker's wages may become a stumbling block for many clubs. The 33-year-old is a target for Serie A giants Inter, while Newcastle United are believed to be interested in the Uruguayan forward, should their long-awaited takeover go through.





But Cavani has already stated that he does not intend to take a wage cut after leaving PSG, so if you want to sign him, you'd better be prepared to pay top dollar for his services.



