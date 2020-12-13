Patrice Evra's Thierry Henry Story Brutally Sums Up Arsenal Fans' Thoughts on Granit Xhaka

Patrice Evra has claimed that Thierry Henry once turned off the television in disgust when he saw Granit Xhaka was captaining Arsenal.

Xhaka has found himself under fire once again, after he was dismissed during his side's defeat to Burnley on Sunday. With the Gunners at home and the scores level at 0-0, Xhaka was sent off for grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat after a VAR check.

Arsenal went on to lose the game 1-0 after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an own goal with just under 20 minutes left to play in the second half.

Arsenal are in a relegation battle. It's official. pic.twitter.com/XPqP9WZhnp — 90min (@90min_Football) December 13, 2020

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports after the game, the oft-outspoken Evra told a story of when he was once invited to watch a Gunners game at club legend Thierry Henry's house.

Evra recalled: "He turned on the TV, the first image he saw on the screen was Xhaka leading Arsenal, being the captain.

"Thierry Henry turned off the TV. I said 'what's happened?'

"He said 'I can't watch my team and Xhaka being the captain,' and we didn't watch the game."

Brutal.

? | RED CARD!



Granit Xhaka is sent off for violent conduct after grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat! ?



? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #ARSBUR here: https://t.co/8DRN8rfYjR

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/5qodeVno2P — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 13, 2020

It is not the first time that the Switzerland international has attracted the ire of Gunners supporters.

Back in November, Xhaka was stripped of the club's captaincy after reacting angrily to fans jeering him off during a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

He had seemed set to leave the club that January and then again in the summer, only for new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to integrate him back into the side.

His apparent misplaced faith in Xhaka is not the only reason that Arteta finds himself under pressure. The defeat to Burnley leaves Arsenal in 15th place, just five points clear of the drop and 10 points adrift of the Champions League spots.

They are also without a win in five Premier League games and have lost four home matches on the spin.