Patrick Vieira to raid Arsenal & Man City for Crystal Palace reinforcements

Exclusive - Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira hopes to use his ties with both Arsenal and Manchester City to gain an advantage in the pursuit of a number of potential targets.

Vieira, who replaced Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park this summer, has been tasked with leading a mass rebuild at Palace after no fewer than 12 senior players left following the expiration of their contracts.

French starlet Michael Olise has already been lured from Reading but those in charge at Palace know many more signings are necessary. Director of football Dougie Freedman is working hard to identify new targets, and sources have confirmed to 90min that Vieira is using his own connections to try to give Palace an advantage.

The Frenchman has reached out to former employers Arsenal and City to find out whether any players are available for transfer or loan this summer, and those two sides have put together lists of potential options.

It is believed that Arsenal are open to offers for both Calum Chambers and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and the Gunners have also not ruled out selling Joe Willock, although Mikel Arteta is keen to take a closer look at the midfielder after his excellent loan spell with Newcastle last season.

Maitland-Niles is available for transfer | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Over at City, Dutch defender Philippe Sandler is available for transfer and Vieira could also pursue a loan move for highly-rated midfielder Claudio Gomes, the 20-year-old who appeared during City's FA Cup run last season.

Premier League rules mean clubs are restricted to two loan signings in any one season, and there's a good chance that Palace will fill up their quota with a handful of Arsenal or City players.

Talks are also underway with former Swansea winger Andre Ayew, who could link up with brother Jordan for the third time in their career after spells in Wales and with Marseille.

Palace are interested in Andre Ayew | Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Ayew is a free agent after leaving Swansea this summer and has fielded offers from across Europe and in the Premier League, and it is understood that the 31-year-old is keen on a move to London.

Palace have already managed two signings this summer, Olise and 22-year-old American midfielder Jacob Montes, and they are expected to add to that list in the near future.

