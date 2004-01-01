Paulo Dybala's potential destinations - ranked

We've barely even entered the home straight of the season and it's already been a campaign to forget for Juventus fans.

The Old Lady never really looked like mounting a serious title defence, their quest to secure a first Champions League trophy since 1996 yet again ended abruptly with a last 16 exit at the hands of Porto, and to make matters worse the club's hierarchy recently announced their intention to cut ties with Pauo Dybala.

The Argentine forward has flourished into one of Serie A's most exciting players since his 2015 move from Palermo, yet Juve seem happy to cash in on Dybala and put their faith in someone else. We're not going to mention names, but the eagle-eyed among you may notice a craftily hidden hint as to who said player is somewhere within this article...

Alas, Juve's loss is someone else's gain, and 90min have taken a look at the clubs linked with a move for the exciting forward, analysing the pros and cons of each side before picking the club he's best suited to.

7. Tottenham

Pros: If he's lucky he might just be able to call himself a Carabao Cup winner one day. But in all seriousness, Tottenham have some stellar attacking options for him to play alongside and there's a number of international colleagues to help him settle in.



Cons: Spurs are barely even guaranteed Europa League football, never mind Champions League football. Dybala is too good a talent to be playing at a club who aren't even top dogs in their own city.



Stylistic fit: Shocking. Within six months he'd be Steven Bergwijn part two. 15 years ago a player like Dybala would have thrived in a team managed by Jose Mourinho, but nowadays the Portuguese tactician is a totally different beast.



Dybala happiness - 1/10: He'd no doubt play regular football were he to move to Spurs, but the kind of football he'd be asked to play just wouldn't bring out the best in him.

6. Arsenal

Pros: A chance to strut his stuff in the Premier League at a club where he'd be heralded as a saviour.



Cons: Copy and paste everything from the Spurs cons list.



Stylistic fit: Mikel Arteta is still struggling to find the right balance with his Arsenal team, and all too often the game plan seems to be 'defend as best as we can and then hope Bukayo Saka or Martin Odegaard do something good'. Not ideal.



Dybala happiness - 2/10: It would be an unbelievable coup if the Gunners were to pull this one off, but with Dybala at an age where he should be coming into his prime, he can't afford to have two or three years of languishing in mid-table as Arsenal look to build a team that can challenge at the top end of the Premier League.

5. Inter

Pros: A move to Inter would NOT go down well with the Juve faithful, but isn't that just what you want when a club has decided you're surplus to requirements?



Cons: He's won everything there is to win in Italy already, and if he hopes to add a Champions League medal to his mantlepiece then Inter probably isn't the place for him.



Stylistic fit: Despite the fact he's worked his way back into Antonio Conte's thinking of late, the signing of Christian Eriksen really hasn't gone to plan, and Dybala could be just the upgrade they need.



Dybala happiness - 3/10: Would he do it? We're not sure, and despite the fact Inter are on the up there's far more attractive moves out there.

4. Chelsea

Pros: Chelsea look to be a team on the up and with Thomas Tuchel beginning to get the best out of his star-studded squad, the Blues could be a force to be reckoned with next season.



Cons: Creative midfielders are the last thing Chelsea need right now. With Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz already on Tuchel's roster, regular football is far from guaranteed were Dybala to move to west London.



Stylistic fit: Tuchel is still finding his feet at Stamford Bridge so it's tough to say how Dybala would fare at Chelsea, but the early signs suggest the Juve forward would flourish under the German's stewardship.



Dybala happiness - 4/10: Chelsea look to be a perfect fit for Dybala, there's just that niggling doubt that he would constantly be in and out of the first team as Tuchel looks to keep everyone happy.



If any of the aforementioned players move on in the summer it could be a different story, but for now it just doesn't seem a sensible option.

3. Manchester United

Pros: Irrespective of how long they've gone without being crowned Premier League champions, Manchester United will always be one of the most attractive clubs in England.



The Red Devils appear to be slowly regaining their status as one of English football's top teams, and Dybala could have a hand in helping them return to their former glories.



Cons: The pressure to produce at a club of United's stature is huge, and a whole host of big-name players have found themselves trying to rebuild their careers after nightmare spells at Old Trafford. Dybala is nearly at that stage already so a move to United would represent something of a gamble.



Stylistic fit: Pretty good to be fair. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side rely heavily on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. if Dybala could establish himself as the club's first-choice right-forward, he would fit right in.



Dybala happiness - 5/10: If it all went to plan then there aren't many better moves out there for the Argentina international - but it's a big but.

2. Barcelona

Pros: Playing for one of the biggest sides in Europe and getting to linkup with international teammate Lionel Messi.



Cons: Playing for one of the biggest shambles in Europe and potentially not linking up with Messi if he leaves at the end of the season.



Stylistic fit: On paper you'd look at Barcelona and think Dybala would thrive there, but Philippe Coutinho's disastrous move to Camp Nou should be a warning to the Juve forward. They aren't the team they used to be and Dybala wouldn't be given time to find his feet in Spain.



Dybala happiness - 6/10: Despite all of the cons listed above, Barcelona are always going to be a huge draw - especially for south American players - and the chance to linkup with Messi and almost certainly add to his trophy collection along the way is always going to be an attractive proposition.

1. Paris Saint-Germain

Pros: Playing with some of the world's best players, winning countless trophies and maybe even earning a bit of money if he's lucky.



Cons: 12-year-old's with pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo as their avatar on Twitter saying something about farmers...



Stylistic fit: As soon as the news broke that Dybala was on his way out of Juventus it just screamed 'PSG'. He'll score an absolute hatful every season in Ligue 1 and will soon re-establish himself as one of the best attacking talents in Europe.



Dybala happiness - 9/10: Who wouldn't like to earn loads of money while you're playing alongside some of the best players in the world and picking up trophies every other week?