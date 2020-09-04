PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year Nominees Announced

Kevin De Bruyne and Jordan Henderson have been named on the shortlist for PFA Player of the Year, while the women's Player the Year nominees consist entirely of Chelsea and Arsenal stars.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been nominated for both the PFA Men's Player of the Year as well as the Young Player of the Year.

The aforementioned duo front the list for the men's Player of the Year, but they are joined by Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane, with Raheem Sterling taking up the final slot. The Reds and Manchester City finished as the Premier League's top two sides, with Jurgen Klopp's men finishing a full 18 points clear en route to the title.

In the Young Player of the Year category - players are eligible if they were aged 21 or younger at the beginning of the 2019/20 season (1 July 2019) - Alexander-Arnold features as the only men's player to fall into both categories. He is joined by Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, Chelsea pair Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham, with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka completing the list.

It is two London clubs who dominate the women's awards, as Blues quartet Beth England, Sophie Ingle, Guro Reiten and Ji So-Yun are joined by Gunners duo Vivianne Miedema and Kim Little.

Congratulations, #CaptainLittle and @VivianneMiedema ?



Our duo have been nominated for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award ? — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 4, 2020

Chelsea were named as champions in the 2019/20 WSL table, moving them above Manchester City on sporting merit, with Arsenal finishing in third. Miedema top scored in the season, finishing on 16 goals.

The Young Player of the Year category is majorly filled with Manchester-based players, with the exception of the Blues' Erin Cuthbert and Chloe Kelly, who recently joined the Cityzens from Everton. Also in the running are fellow City stars Lauren Hemp, Ellie Roebuck and Georgia Stanway, with United's Lauren James the final nominee.

The Professional Footballers' Association Awards will be broadcast on Tuesday 8 September, with winners from all four categories to be announced at the ceremony.

