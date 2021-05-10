PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - December nominees

90min is the home of the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award for the 2021/22 & 2022/23 seasons.

Each month, you can vote for your favourite players across five divisions of English football, for the chance to win incredible prizes, including the opportunity to present the award to the winning player.

Your Premier League nominees for December are...

1. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Odegaard excelled in December | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Appearances: 6

Goals: 3

Assists: 3



Martin Odegaard looked every bit the prodigious talent we all got so excited about before his move to Real Madrid way back when.



The Norway international created an absolute heap of chances for Arsenal throughout December, and could have ended the month with far more than three assists.



He added goals to his game too, scoring in three consecutive matches.

2. Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Sterling rediscovered his goalscoring touch in December | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Appearances: 5

Goals: 5

Assists: 1



Raheem Sterling rediscovered his goalscoring form for Man City in December following a relatively quiet first half of the season.



The England international scored five of his seven league goals this season last month alone, and nabbed an assist to boot. Not bad going for a player who was widely expected to depart the club in January.

3. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

We've seen plenty of Ward-Prowse's trademark celebration | GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Appearances: 6

Goals: 3

Assists: 1



Southampton's captain fantastic spearheaded a solid month for the Saints.



James Ward-Prowse netted in three consecutive games in December, scoring and assisting in the impressive 3-2 victory at West Ham and firing his side into the lead in the hard-fought draw with Tottenham at St. Mary's.

4. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Martinelli has looked back to his best | Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Appearances: 6

Goals: 3

Assists: 2



After struggling to break into Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in the opening months of the season, Gabriel Martinelli made a real impression in December.



Once he broke into the team he didn't look back, starting six games in a row and scoring a brace as he starred alongside Odegaard in the 4-1 demolition of Leeds.

5. James Maddison (Leicester City)

Maddison has been in stellar form | Robin Jones/GettyImages

Appearances: 5

Goals: 4

Assists: 3



James Maddison gave us all a reminder of what a special player he can be throughout the month.



The pick of a bunch of standout performances came against Newcastle where he ran the show for Leicester, scoring, providing two assists and playing a key role in a fourth goal with a masterful flick around the corner.

6. Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son was on fire in December | ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Appearances: 5

Goals: 4

Assists: 2



Son Heung-min hit a hot streak in December.



While it wasn't necessarily spectacular, Son was absolutely ruthless in front of goal, scoring in four consecutive games. But of course, there is more to his game than just goals, with the South Korean providing two assists for his teammates as well as Tottenham went the month unbeaten.

