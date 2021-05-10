PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - November nominees

90min is the home of the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award for the 2021/22 & 2022/23 seasons.

Your Premier League nominees for November are...

1. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Cancelo continues to shine for Manchester City | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Appearances: 3

Clean sheets: 2

Assists: 2



Joao Cancelo's outstanding 2021/22 campaign continued in November.



The Portugal international has taken his game to a new level this year, and if you need convincing of that, go check out his outrageous assist against Everton - one of two he managed last month.

2. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva is at the top of his game | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Appearances: 3

Goals: 2

Assists: 0



Cancelo was a driving force behind City's success in November, but Bernardo Silva was right there alongside him.



The man Pep Guardiola hailed as the best player in the league, Silva picked up another two goals and looks nothing like the unhappy player that could have left the Etihad during the summer.

3. Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Diogo Jota hit top form in November | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Appearances: 3

Goals: 3

Assists: 0



Over at Liverpool, it was Diogo Jota commanding the headlines instead of some of his more illustrious teammates.



Stepping in for the injured Roberto Firmino in attack, Jota chalked up three goals in as many games for Jurgen Klopp's side, adding a goal threat which isn't always there when the Brazilian plays.

4. Reece James (Chelsea)

Reece James is excelling under Thomas Tuchel | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Appearances: 3

Clean sheets: 1

Assists: 2



November had the feel of yet another breakout month for Reece James, who was Chelsea's main attacking outlet in the absences of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.



The England wing-back was imperious, bagging two assists and showing the rest of his star-studded teammates how it's done.

5. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City)

Teemu Pukki was back among the goals | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Appearances: 4

Goals: 3

Assists: 0



At the other end of the league table, Norwich's fortunes were boosted by the re-emergence of striker Teemu Pukki.



The Finland international netted crucial goals against Brentford, Southampton and Newcastle to lead the Canaries through a much-needed unbeaten month.

6. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Aaron Ramsdale is shining brightly at Arsenal | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Appearances: 3

Clean sheets: 2



Aaron Ramsdale continued to silence his past critics with another excellent month for Arsenal.



The England international recorded clean sheets against Watford and Newcastle and definitely did not deserve to be on the receiving end of a thumping by Liverpool. His passing has rejuvenated Arsenal's defence and his shot-stopping continues to exceed expectations.

