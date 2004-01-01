PFA WSL team of the year - 2020/21

Chelsea dominate the PFA Women’s Super League team of the year for 2020/21, with five players from Emma Hayes’ title winning Blues named in the select XI.

Four Manchester City players are also included, as well as two from Arsenal. No player from a club outside the top three made it into the team of the year this season.

Chelsea stopper Ann-Katrin Berger was chosen as the goalkeeper by her fellow professionals, with Norwegian right-back Majren Mjelde and Swedish centre-back joining from the champions at the back. Arsenal duo Leah Williamson and Katie McCabe are also named in the defence.

McCabe in particular had an outstanding individual season at left-back for the Gunners and jointly led the WSL in assists, with 11 to her name in 21 appearances.

Katie McCabe stood out for Arsenal in 2020/21 | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester City players make up the midfield of the team of the years, with Caroline Weir chosen alongside USWNT star Sam Mewis. The latter has already returned home to the United States, making her spell in the WSL only a temporary one.

At the top end of the pitch are dynamic Chelsea pair Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby, and emerging City talents Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp.

Kerr, who has a difficult start to life in England last season, finished the 2020/21 campaign with the WSL golden boot after scoring 21 goals in 22 games. Kirby had a hand in plenty of those goals and herself bagged 26 combined goals and assists in only 18 appearances.

Kirby has also already won WSL player of the season and FWA footballer of the year for 2020/21 and is hot favourite to also scoop the individual PFA prize. Her achievements are all the more remarkable given that her career was in jeopardy last season because of a heart illness.

Kirby has already won WSL & FWA awards for 2020/21 | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Kelly impressed in her first season with City, although her season was cruelly ended by an ACL injury in early May. Aside from Kirby, she was the only WSL player to reach double figures in both goals and assists, while 20-year-old continued her incredible development.

2020/21 PFA WSL team of the year

Ann-Katrin Berger – Chelsea (GK)

Maren Mjelde – Chelsea (RB)

Leah Williamson – Arsenal (CB)

Magdalena Eriksson – Chelsea (CB)

Katie McCade – Arsenal (LB)

Sam Mewis – Manchester City (CM)

Caroline Weir – Manchester City (CM)

Sam Kerr – Chelsea (FW)

Chloe Kelly – Manchester City (FW)

Fran Kirby – Chelsea (FW)

Lauren Hemp – Manchester City (FW)

