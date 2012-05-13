?Phil Jones Names the Five Premier League Clubs Who Rivalled Man Utd for His Signature in 2011

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has revealed five other Premier League clubs wanted to sign him before he moved to Old Trafford in 2011.





The 28-year-old has been on the Red Devils books for almost a decade now, but has been restricted to just 224 appearances in all competitions, after struggling with a number of injury problems.

The 27-cap England international, who made his debut for the Three Lions a matter of months after moving to Manchester, has made just two appearances in the Premier League this season - including just one 90 minute outing against Burnley in a disappointing 2-0 defeat - in what has been another season of frustration.





But Jones has now opened up on how his career could have taken an entirely different path.

Speaking to the club's ​official website, he revealed that he could have joined a number of the club's rivals - but was persuaded to join United after speaking with legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.





“He was there for my first two years and he was the one who brought me from Blackburn – I’m forever grateful to him for doing that,” Jones said.

“I had offers from other clubs. I could have gone to a host of clubs: [Manchester] City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton. He was the last person I’d spoke to and I remember walking back out with my agent and saying: ‘I want to sign for Man United.’ That was it.

"We hadn’t even discussed any personal terms, but I knew that was the club I wanted to sign for. His understanding of every player [set him apart].

"His understanding and level of communications with those players was the best I’ve ever been involved with."

But since Ferguson's retirement in 2013, a number of successful managers have failed to get the best out of Jones and indeed the team. David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and José Mourinho’s tenures were all underwhelming, while current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær doesn’t appear to value Jones as a trusted starter.

He has three years left on the £75,000-per-week deal he signed last year, but recently Jones has been linked with a move away from the club. Newcastle and West Ham the two Premier League parties thought to be interested.