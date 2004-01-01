Picking Iconic Wrestling Entrance Music for Europe's Top Football Clubs

The greatest professional wrestlers are remembered best for their thrilling entrance music that wraps around the arena as they make their way down to the ring.





The fans love it, and it creates a buzz like no other. While football fans love to create an atmosphere of their own during games to support their club, we can't help but wonder what it would be like if teams took to the pitch with some entrance music to back them up.





With football affected by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, we're about to see the game tweaked and changed in ways we've never seen before. So what better time is there than now to chuck another new rule in there and provide Europe's biggest sides with their own entrance music?





Here's how we think it would pan out...





Manchester City - Here Comes The Money (Shane McMahon)





This one was the easiest pick of the bunch. Filthy rich and City do not care.





Pep Guardiola doing the Shane O' Mac dance all the way down the touchline would also be a requirement.





Leicester City - Flight of the Valkyries (Daniel Bryan)





Everyone loves an underdog story, which is exactly what Leicester City's historic Premier League title win was in the 2015/16 season.





The only way it could've been improved for fans worldwide is if they had their own theme music, none other than Daniel Bryan's, who had his own incredible underdog story at WrestleMania 30.





Real Madrid - King of Kings (Triple H)





The club who see themselves as royalty at the top of the Spanish (and European) football ladder, Triple H's iconic 'King of Kings' theme song would echo beautifully around the Santiago Bernabeu.





Football's ultimate villain that we can't help but appreciate because they're just so bloody good.





Liverpool - I'm Back (Eric Bischoff)





After years of being bogged down in mediocrity and mid-table woes, Liverpool have turned their fortunes around and are building an empire as they storm towards their first ever Premier League in record-breaking fashion.





They're back, and better than ever.





Bayern Munich - Next Big Thing (Brock Lesnar)





The actual name of Lesnar's theme song doesn't quite fit Bayern Munich's history, but we can ignore that.





When fans hear the screech of Lesnar's music, the fear that comes with it is unrivalled. Only Bayern Munich can strike that same level of fear into opponents in the football world. Here comes the pain...





Manchester United - Real American (Hulk Hogan)





Well let me tell you something, brother...





Backed by their American owners, United embody the ultimate 'face of the company' persona. They possess a lot of similarities to the Hulkster too: great name, classic look, incredible history of success, but now somewhat washed up and a bit sad to watch.





Endless merchandise opportunities though.





Paris Saint-Germain - No Chance in Hell (Vince McMahon)





The undisputed leader of French football, nobody comes close to the power that Paris Saint-Germain possess. They sweep up Ligue 1 titles for fun, with minimal competition, and do as they please in the process.





Is anyone else going to win Ligue 1 anytime soon? No chance in hell.





RB Leipzig - Burn in my Light (Randy Orton)





Orton rocked up in the wrestling scene with undoubted backing from powerful figures and became the youngest world heavyweight champion ever, while showing some fine technical skill in the process.





RB Leipzig are very similar; brilliant on the pitch, but have forced their way in and become the legend killers due to huge financial backing.





Timo Werner should adopt Orton's signature pose too while we're at it.





Borussia Dortmund - Loaded (The Hardy Boyz)





Vibrant colours, young and hungry, and an exciting squad that plays attacking, high-risk football, Dortmund and the Hardy Boyz go hand-in-hand.





I, for one, would pay serious money to hear the pop as that tune echoes around Westfalendstadion.





VFL Wolfsburg - Are You Ready? (D-Generation X)





They already have the DX inspired kit, so let's just see them go full attitude era with it.





Green glow sticks on seats for fans too.





Ajax - Medal (Kurt Angle)





Ajax and Kurt Angle go hand-in-hand; no they don't suck, and ultimately neither does Kurt.





They play a beautiful, clean brand of football and best demonstrate the three I's - intensity, integrity and intelligence.





Now to get their kit changed to a singlet...





Inter - Metalingus (Edge)





No, they're not very rock and roll or r-rated, but this year Inter have been the ultimate opportunists.





Striking while the iron is hot, they've added serious talent to their squad and look to poach the Serie A title from Juventus. Edge would be proud.





AC Milan - Sexy Boy (Shawn Michaels)





They just have incredibly nice kits, don't they?





It's impossible not to look sexy in the classic stripes of the Rossoneri, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic already has a pony tail reminiscent of the Heartbreak Kid himself.





Arsenal - Rest in Peace (Undertaker)





Similarly to Manchester United, Arsenal are best embodied by an old legend of the business.





They had their invincible season which draws a parallel to The Undertaker's WrestleMania record, and having the Emirates go dark and then light again when the team are on the field would make Arsenal an interesting side to watch once again.





Barcelona - My Time Is Now (John Cena)





Much like Cena is the face of sports entertainment, Barcelona are the face of European football. Their brand is iconic, their trophy cabinet is stacked and as polarising as they are, they're infinitely popular.





Players would be required to wear headbands, caps and jean shorts on the field of play.





Chelsea - Lie, Cheat & Steal (Eddie Guerrero)





Completing our list is Chelsea, who would walk out to the Stamford Bridge faithful while music from the legendary Eddie Guerrero fills the stadium.





The Blues aren't afraid of doing whatever they can to be successful, the same mantra that Latino Heat took to the ring with him. Think David Luiz, Didier Drogba, even Jose Mourinho. Just fits, doesn't it?



