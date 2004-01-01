Picking One Bundesliga Player for Every Premier League Club to Sign This Summer

The return of the Bundesliga was met with an excitement rarely seen, as football fans across Europe turned their attention to Germany's top flight.





One thing that was quickly evident was the rise of supposed 'experts' of German football. They quickly brushed up on their knowledge of the Bundesliga in order to keep up with the new footballing trends, as names like Hakimi, Goretzka and Ibisevic were quickly found on the tips of everyone's tongues.





1. FC Union Berlin v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga

With this new spotlight, though, comes new opportunities for some players to play their way into the shop window in the summer. Premier League clubs will want to stay ahead of the curve and look to the one active top division in Europe for some of their summer recruitment.





So, just for those of you who want to stay on the cutting edge of transfer rumours, here's one current Bundesliga player for every Premier League club to sign when the window finally opens at the end of the current season.





Arsenal - Ozan Kabak





Kabak to the big time for Arsenal?

We're starting strong with Turkish centre back Ozan Kabak. Arsenal have had a major problem at the back this season and Kabak could help rectify it.





He's only 20, but he's already seen his career fast tracked to the top, and Schalke likely wouldn't turn down a substantial bid. He's gifted with his feet, which would suit Arteta's philosophy down to the ground.





Aston Villa - Kevin Volland





Volland could be a new hero for the Villains

Goals have been hard to come by for Villa this season, with Jack Grealish having to come up with them himself most of the time.





Volland has been a consistent scorer in the Bundesliga for years, and should Villa stay up and Grealish leave, a player of his calibre would be the ideal replacement.





Bournemouth - Timo Horn





More like Horn-mouth

Horn is Köln born and bred, being their number one keeper since 2012. A reliable shot stopper, his form has saved his club on many occasions and it may be time for him to realise his potential.





Bournemouth could do with proper competition for young Aaron Ramsdale, and Horn could be ideal.





Brighton - Milot Rashica





Hardly a Rash signing

Rashica would be a class above anything Brighton currently have to offer, and with Werder Bremen on the cusp of relegation, the Kosovo international could come into their price range.





An excellent winger, his seven goals have been a rare highlight in a dismal season for Werder, and he could light up the AMEX next season.





Burnley - Robert Andrich





Always looking forward is Robert Andrich

One for the Moneyballers out there, Andrich currently plays central midfield for Union Berlin and could be just the man to take Burnley forward - literally.





Only three other midfielders in the Bundesliga have made more progressive passes than the 25-year-old this season, and one of them is Thiago Alcantara, so he's in good company.





Chelsea - Jadon Sancho





Swapping Dortmund for London any time soon?

Everyone, it seems, is linked with Sancho, but Chelsea would be the clever choice for him.





A club full of youthful flair looking for a star not just to replace Willian and Pedro but Eden Hazard too, Sancho could become truly world class at Stamford Bridge if he works with Frank Lampard the way Raheem Sterling has with Pep Guardiola at City.





Crystal Palace - Florian Niederlechner





Talk about your big names...

Like Villa, Palace rely too much on one non striker - Wilfried Zaha - to score their goals. What Niederlechner would do, apart from cost a lot to print on the back of your shirt, is provide great technical ability up front.





He's chipped in with 11 goals and eight assists for relegation threatened Augsburg this season, and he'll fancy a crack at the the big time before it's too late.





Everton - Suat Serdar





Once a blue, always a blue

Losing Idrissa Gueye was a massive loss for Everton, and Fabian Delph was a sub par replacement.





Schalke's very mobile Serdar could plug that hole in Everton's midfield, allowing their talented attacking options to flourish. He's also scored seven this season so he'd add a threat going forward as well.





Leicester - Marcus Thuram





The second best Thuram in world football

On the cusp of returning to the Champions League, Leicester will need more depth to help their already thin squad.





An exciting player like Thuram would give them a boost up front, as well as fitting the Brendan Rodgers ideology perfectly. With pace, power and an eye for goal, if Thuram achieves even half of what dad Lilian did, he'll have some career.





Liverpool - Kai Havertz





Havertz could be a generational talent

Why do Liverpool need Havertz? The question should be which club doesn't need Havertz? The potential of this lad is monumental, and he'd add a whole new dimension to Liverpool's midfield.





He's even played a Roberto Firmino style false nine position for Leverkusen in recent games, so it seems like a match made in heaven for the Premier League champions elect.





Manchester City - David Alaba





Might we see this again next season?

Alaba was top of our list of left backs for City to sign, and he's our name here too. What else needs to be said about him?





He's arguably the game's best full back around, has previously flourished under Guardiola and he's open to leaving Bayern at the end of the season. City would be mad not to try.





Manchester United - Dayot Upamecano





Wanted by everyone, could United pull off a coup?

Harry Maguire has taken a lot of stick this season, but he's not exactly had great support at the back. If United could pull this move off, they'd have a quite incredible back two to build their squad on, which was always Sir Alex Ferguson's policy. Leipzig have a real talent but they'll struggle to keep him this summer.





Of course United have long been linked with Sancho, but signing a centre back to partner Maguire might be more beneficial.





Newcastle - Alassane Plea





He'll do well on Tyneside if he's a fraction better than Joelinton

The takeover isn't complete yet, so we'll avoid Erling Haaland, Timo Werner and Robert Lewandowski for now. Plea has been in great form helping Borussia Mönchengladbach gate-crash the top four, adding athleticism and pace to the forward line.





Even without a takeover, Steve Bruce is building a very exciting Newcastle team, and Plea should be better than the last centre forward they bought from Germany.





Norwich - Valon Berisha





A talented player, signed too late to save Dusseldorf

Berisha was seen as a great prospect when he signed for Lazio in 2018, but things haven't turned out well and he's been on loan at Düsseldorf since January.





He still has a lot to offer any club, and with Düsseldorf in danger of going down, Berisha may not fancy extending his stay. Norwich will need creative midfielders next season, and should have cash to spend if they sell Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons.





Sheffield United - Robin Quaison





Jazzy kit, jazzy player.

The Sweden international is the Bundesliga's top scorer outside the top four, and a very handy player. If Sheffield United want to progress, they'll need consistent goals up front, especially if they find their Thursday nights booked out next season.





He also only has a year left on his contract at Mainz, so he'd be a cut price option for Chris Wilder.





Southampton - Kevin Akpoguma





He's not Van Dijk, but then again, who is?

The Saints were nearly dragged into a relegation scrap because they just couldn't stop conceding. In fact, only Villa have conceded more.





Having not invested the Virgil van Dijk money on a centre back with even a quarter of his ability, they should look at Hoffenheim's Akpoguma. He'd provide the athletic ability they've lacked at the very least, but he's far more than just that.





Tottenham - Denis Zakaria





The man Spurs have been looking for since Dembele got injured?

Tanguy Ndombele isn't a holding midfielder, and Eric Dier isn't good enough to allow the Frenchman freedom further up the pitch.





Zakaria could be though. The lynchpin of the impressive Mönchegladbach side this season, he'd be a shrewd purchase for Jose Mourinho and would drastically improve a lightweight Spurs midfield.





Watford - Ludwig Augustinsson





He's not to blame for Werder's league position, but he could leave because of it

Such an underrated left back, Augustinsson has missed the majority of Werder Bremen's disaster season through injury, and is far too good to go down with them.





Watford will need more swashbuckling full backs if Nigel Pearson is keep up with everyone else, and this Swede would do nicely.





West Ham - Konrad Laimer





Leipzig facilitator supreme, Konrad Laimer

Very understated, Laimer goes under the radar at Leipzig, allowing the likes of Werner and Upamecano to take the plaudits, but he does vital work in midfield for his side.





West Ham may be about to lose Declan Rice, and Laimer would be a great replacement for him, as he's more progressive than Rice, while not losing the defensive integrity.





Wolves - Christopher Nkunku





14 assists in any league is magnificent

Laimer's partner in crime, Nkunku is an excellent player, and an ambitious one too. He left PSG after feeling his development stunting, signed for Leipzig and has 14 assists this season. Yeah, 14.





Only time will tell how long Wolves can keep their best players, but if Neves leaves, Nkunku would certainly soften the blow.



