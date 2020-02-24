Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Admits He Is Yet to Make Decision Over Arsenal Future

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted that he is yet to make a decision about his future at the club, but added that it's up to the Gunners to make him an acceptable offer.





The 30-year-old will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move away - with Barcelona, Inter and Chelsea all believed to have enquired about the striker in recent months.





Aubameyang has attracted interest from Barcelona, Inter & Chelsea

Given Arsenal's struggles in the pursuit of Champions League football, many have assumed that Aubameyang will be looking for a way out this summer, but the Gabon international told Téléfoot that he is keeping an open mind about all his options.





"Recently I haven't received an offer but of course there have been discussions with the club for a fair few months now," he explained. "And they know very well why so far nothing has happened. It's them [the club] who have the keys and for them to do their work. Afterwards we will see how things go.





"It is a turning point in my career, and I will be very frank with everyone, it will be of course a very difficult decision to make because I have still not decided.





"It is possibly the most important decision of my career. To be clear, nothing has been decided."





However, as has been the case for the last few months, the conversation quickly turned to Aubameyang's pursuit of silverware.





Arsenal are facing the prospect of completely missing out on European football next season and they are miles behind their rivals in the Premier League title race, and given he turns 31 on Thursday, it has been argued that Aubameyang doesn't really have time to hang about at the Emirates Stadium.





"Of course [I see titles in the future],' he added.





"Every player that is a competitor dreams of winning titles, it is important. Afterwards, everyone will ask the question if you want to win [them] at Arsenal or elsewhere.





Aubameyang wants to win trophies in the future

"As I said, it is the future that will tell us [that]. But I am hungry to win titles. That is clear and everybody knows it."





Aubameyang managed 17 goals in the league before football was postponed, but even that wasn't enough to stop Arsenal slipping down to ninth in the table.





