Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Backs Interim Boss Freddie Ljungberg to Give Arsenal 'Something Special'

​Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted that interim boss Freddie Ljungberg has got complete backing from the dressing room, claiming the Swede can give the Gunners 'something special'.

Ljungberg took on the role as interim boss after Unai Emery was sacked on Friday morning - with the Spaniard overseeing a winless run of seven games in all competitions before his departure. The timing of Emery's sacking, however, left Ljungberg with just 48 hours to prepare for Arsenal's Premier League fixture against Norwich - a game they went on to draw 2-2.

With the appointment of Arsenal's next 'long-term' manager certainly not imminent, Ljungberg will have a chance to show off his credentials for the role, this being the 42-year-old's first managerial job at a senior level.

Aubameyang, who bagged a brace at Carrow Road to take his season tally up to 12 in all competitions, has been one of the shining lights in a tricky season for the Gunners.

Speaking about Ljungberg, Aubameyang said, quoted by The Mirror : “He can give us something special. If I’m not wrong, he was part of the ­Invincibles. His career speaks for itself. We will try to follow him and give the best for him.





“Everybody is respectful of Freddie. He played for Arsenal, he knows as a player how we feel. It’s interesting to have him.

“We had only one [training] session with him, maybe two for those guys who didn’t play on Thursday. We will see this week what is going to happen. I think it’s good for us. He played for Arsenal and he has this in his heart.

“I think the mood is good. We tried to find more confidence in winning games. We try our best. Unai Emery was sacked, now we have Freddie and we’re all focused on one thing, to be back winning." he added.